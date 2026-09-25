Warm Night Ahead for TU-USM, First 2,500 Get a Special Gift

Tulane 2026 Football Schedule

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Opponent Time/Date Result Score Record at Duke 2:30PM, 9/5 L 17-3 0-1 Sou Alabama 6PM, 9/12 W 28-24 1-1 @ K-State 11AM, 9/19 L 31-20 1-2 Sou Miss 6PM, 9/26 OPEN 10/3 -- -- -- @ Army 11AM, 10/10 Memphis 6:30PM, 10/16 UTSA TBD, 10/24 @ Charlotte 6PM, 10/30 Tulsa TBD, 11/7 @ Rice TBD, 11/14 Nor Texas TBD, 11/21 @ Sou Fla TBD, 11/27

The Battle for the Bell begins tonight at 6:00 p.m. CT at Yulman Stadium in Uptown New Orleans as the Tulane Green Wave entertain the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the opening of Tulane Stadium on October 23, 1026. On Saturday, the first 25-hundred fans to the game will get a model of the old Stadium, so you might want to get there early. A website dedicated to the Stadiums of Pro Football has a short synopsis of the history of the stadium.

On October 19th, the week of the anniversary of the opening of the old girl, we will release an incredible, digital, online rendering of Tulane Stadium done by someone who has never been to New Orleans, much less to the home of the Sugar Bowl. That video will premiere on Monday, October 19th at 6:00 a.m. CT on our YouTube channel.

Sign up for the weekly On Si Tulane Newsletter here .

Meanwhile, weather is looking typical for late September in New Orleans. Game time temperatures in the mid-eighties with the usual humidity levels, near the 55% mark when the Battle for the Bell kicks off.

Tulane vs Southern Miss Forecast - By clicking on the image above you will be taken to the Accuweather New Orleans forecast page. | Accuweather.com

Expect humidity to rise as the night wears on, though.

TU - USM Meme

As is our custom, we put together a meme for each game, allowing fans to get a perspective on the game they might not get elsewhere. Thus...

TU-USM Meme | Magnolia Tribune

Series with the Golden Eagles

Though Tulane has won three of the last four contests between these two, Southern Miss owns the overall record, winning 24-of-the-34 times these two have met. That one loss by the Green Wave out of the last four games played by these teams was when current Wave coach Will Hall was the head coach in Hattiesburg.

Tidbits from the Notebook

- The Wave has won eight consecutive games decided by eight points or less. It's the nation's longest streak.

The Leg

- The school record, 58-yard field goal by redshirt freshman Cooper Helmke was only the second time any Tulane kicker had been successful from beyond 54-yards, the other, Lou Groza Award winner Cairo Santos who hit a 57-yarder against Rice in 2012.

- Patrick Durkin hit the last 50+ yard field goal, coming last year against Charlotte when he nailed a 52-yarder.

- 25-times in the history of Tulane football has a Greenie hit a 50+ yarder:

Cairo Santos - 2

Ed Murray - 2

Mark Olivari - 2

Nick Beucher - 4

Seth Marler - 4

Tony Wood - 3

Don Bright - 4

Patrick Durkin - 4

Brad Palazzo - 2

Wayne Clements - 1

Carl Woodward - 1

Ross Thevenot - 1