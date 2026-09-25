Warm Night Ahead for TU-USM, First 2,500 Get a Special Gift
Tulane 2026 Football Schedule
If you are on a mobile device, turn it sideways so you can see all five columns.
Opponent
Time/Date
Result
Score
Record
at Duke
2:30PM, 9/5
L
17-3
0-1
Sou Alabama
6PM, 9/12
W
28-24
1-1
@ K-State
11AM, 9/19
L
31-20
1-2
Sou Miss
6PM, 9/26
OPEN
10/3
--
--
--
@ Army
11AM, 10/10
Memphis
6:30PM, 10/16
UTSA
TBD, 10/24
@ Charlotte
6PM, 10/30
Tulsa
TBD, 11/7
@ Rice
TBD, 11/14
Nor Texas
TBD, 11/21
@ Sou Fla
TBD, 11/27
The Battle for the Bell begins tonight at 6:00 p.m. CT at Yulman Stadium in Uptown New Orleans as the Tulane Green Wave entertain the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.
This year marks the 100th anniversary of the opening of Tulane Stadium on October 23, 1026. On Saturday, the first 25-hundred fans to the game will get a model of the old Stadium, so you might want to get there early. A website dedicated to the Stadiums of Pro Football has a short synopsis of the history of the stadium.
On October 19th, the week of the anniversary of the opening of the old girl, we will release an incredible, digital, online rendering of Tulane Stadium done by someone who has never been to New Orleans, much less to the home of the Sugar Bowl. That video will premiere on Monday, October 19th at 6:00 a.m. CT on our YouTube channel.
Sign up for the weekly On Si Tulane Newsletter here.
Meanwhile, weather is looking typical for late September in New Orleans. Game time temperatures in the mid-eighties with the usual humidity levels, near the 55% mark when the Battle for the Bell kicks off.
Expect humidity to rise as the night wears on, though.
TU - USM Meme
As is our custom, we put together a meme for each game, allowing fans to get a perspective on the game they might not get elsewhere. Thus...
Series with the Golden Eagles
Though Tulane has won three of the last four contests between these two, Southern Miss owns the overall record, winning 24-of-the-34 times these two have met. That one loss by the Green Wave out of the last four games played by these teams was when current Wave coach Will Hall was the head coach in Hattiesburg.
Tidbits from the Notebook
- The Wave has won eight consecutive games decided by eight points or less. It's the nation's longest streak.
The Leg
- The school record, 58-yard field goal by redshirt freshman Cooper Helmke was only the second time any Tulane kicker had been successful from beyond 54-yards, the other, Lou Groza Award winner Cairo Santos who hit a 57-yarder against Rice in 2012.
- Patrick Durkin hit the last 50+ yard field goal, coming last year against Charlotte when he nailed a 52-yarder.
- 25-times in the history of Tulane football has a Greenie hit a 50+ yarder:
Cairo Santos - 2
Ed Murray - 2
Mark Olivari - 2
Nick Beucher - 4
Seth Marler - 4
Tony Wood - 3
Don Bright - 4
Patrick Durkin - 4
Brad Palazzo - 2
Wayne Clements - 1
Carl Woodward - 1
Ross Thevenot - 1
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Doug has covered a gamut of sporting events in his fifty-plus years in the field. He started doing sideline reporting for Louisiana Tech football games for the student radio station. Doug was Sports Director for KNOE-AM/FM in Monroe in the mid-80s, winning numerous awards from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association for Best Sportscast and Best Play-by-Play. High school play-by-play for teams in Monroe, Natchitoches, New Orleans, and Thibodaux, LA dot his resume. He did college play-by-play for Northwestern State University in Natchitoches for nine years. Then, moving to the Crescent City, Doug did television PBP of Tulane games and even filled in for legendary Tulane broadcaster, Ken Berthelot in the only game Kenny ever missed while doing the Green Wave games. His father was an alumnus of Tulane in the 1940s, so Doug has attended Tulane football games in old Tulane Stadium, the Superdome, and Yulman. He was one of the 86,000 plus on December 1, 1973, sitting in the North End Zone to seeTulane shutout the LSU Tigers, 14-0. He was there when the Posse ruled Fogelman and in Turchin when the Wave made it to the World Series. He currently is the public address voice of the Tulane baseball team.