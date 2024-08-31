Watch Former Tulane Green Wave Receiver Warm Up for Tennessee Volunteers Debut
The Tulane Green Wave football team was off on Saturday as a result of their Thursday opener with Southeastern Louisiana, a game they won easily, 52-0.
So, that gave players and fans alike a free Saturday to, well, watch college football. And there was plenty to watch.
But, one game like caught the eye of some Green Wave fans. Tennessee was set to host FCS school Chattanooga for an in-state opener for both teams.
At Neyland Stadium, the opponent really doesn’t matter. It’s going to be a huge environment for a football game. But, if you get out on the field early enough, you can get a little peace and quiet to warm up.
The first Vol on the field, according to Casey Kay of Channel 6 News, was former Tulane wide receiver Chris Brazzell II.
Brazzell opted to hit the transfer portal after the coaching change at Tulane, as Willie Fritz headed for Houston and Jon Sumrall replaced him. Instead of the second-year college player following Fritz to the Cougars, he headed to the Vols to play for coach Josh Heupel.
That allowed him to play with his brother, Colin, who just joined Tennessee as part of their Class of 2024. He is a defensive back.
With the Green Wave he played in 15 games, finishing with 45 receptions for 722 yards and five touchdowns, while averaging 16.0 yards per catch. He had seven 30-plus yard catches and two 100-yard receiving games in his career.
Brazzell was picked All-American Athletic Conference third team and selected to the College Football Network’s freshman All-America team.
He started his college career in 2022 but he redshirted after two games.
He should be an asset to the Tennessee passing game. The Volunteers entered the season as the country’s No. 15 team.
Brazzell’s hoping for the kind of career his father had in pro football one day, though he’s likely hoping for a longer stretch in the NFL.
His father, Chris, played at Blinn College and Angelo State before he was selected in the sixth round of the 1998 NFL Draft by the New York Jets. He spent one season with the Jets’ practice squad and then two more seasons with the Dallas Cowboys before he moved to the CFL for seven seasons.
Tulane is resting up for its second home game on Saturday as the Green Wave will host Big 12 power Kansas State. Two seasons ago Tulane defeated the Wildcats in Manhattan, Kan.