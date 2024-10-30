Watch These Three Tulane Green Wave Defensive Stars Against Charlotte
When playing a team on a short week, one has to lean on the things it does best. That will be the mantra for both the Tulane Green Wave and the Charlotte 49ers as they head into their Halloween matchup on Thursday in Charlotte, N.C.
The Green Wave (6-2, 4-0 in American) gave up a lot of points to North Texas on Saturday. But when one considers that the Mean Green runs the Air Raid offense, that's something you tend to expect. Before that, the Tulane defense had been exceptional in its first three conference games and there is no reason to believe that it can't bounce back into its former form against the 49ers.
The 49ers (3-5, 2-2) are hoping to bounce back from two straight losses, but their defense has been hard to read all season. There hasn't been a single game in which the 49ers have allowed fewer than 20 points. And, in their five losses, the 49ers have given up at least 30 points in each game.
Here are the defensive players to watch for both teams entering Thursday’s game.
Tulane
S Jack Tchienchou
He stepped up with a big performance against North Texas, as he recorded eight tackles, all solo. That improved his season numbers to 23 total tackles with 17 solo stops. He's also one of the handful of Green Wave players that has intercepted a pass and returned it for a touchdown. He's a big playmaker on a big-play defense.
S Caleb Ransaw
Ransaw also had a big game against North Texas. He finished with five tackles, including two tackles for loss, and defended a pass. It was one of his best games of the season. He enters the Charlotte contest with 17 tackles, 13 of which are solo, along with a pass defended.
S Bailey Despaine
He has been as consistently good as any Tulane defender has all season. His 34 tackles are second on the team, and his 30 solo tackles are the best on the team. And while he doesn't have a sack, a defended pass or an interception, you know the veteran safety is going to be around the football at key moments.
Charlotte
DB Mordecai McDaniel
The defensive back may be rounding into form at the right time. McDaniel has 23 tackles this season, but he had 12 of them against Memphis on Saturday. This may simply be a situation where he’s getting more opportunities. But he proved against the Tigers that he can be a force on the back line of Charlotte’s defense.
LB Cam Burden
Burden has been a productive part of the 49ers defense all season. He's third on the team with 34 tackles, including 15 solo stops. He's also defended a pass. Like McDaniel, he had a big game against the Tigers, as he finished that contest with 10 tackles. Expect him to be flying around the football on Thursday night.
DE Dre Butler
Butler is one of the players you can expect to see chasing around Tulane quarterback Darian Mensah on Thursday. Butler is coming off a six-tackle performance against Memphis which included a sack. It was his second sack of the season and he enters the game with 25 tackles. He's also forced to fumble, so the Green Wave offense needs to mind the football in his presence.