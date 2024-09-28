WATCH: Tulane Green Wave QB Picks up Two Quick Scores to Former Pac-12 Receiver
The Tulane Green Wave is dominating early this afternoon to begin conference play against the South Florida Bulls.
The Tulane offense continues to pick up massive chunk plays as the Green Wave adds another score to extend the lead before halftime.
The sophomore quarterback Darian Mensah is having himself a half. After moving the Green wave offense down the field for three consecutive scoring drives to begin the game, the signal caller added a huge play to his resume for this second touchdown pass of the day.
Mensah found Mario Williams for 53 yards to cap off a four play, 74 yard drive for the Green Wave. The drive extended the lead for Tulane to 24-0 with just over four minutes remaining in the half.
The Tulane QB started 10-10 with 162 yards before a drop to end the team's fourth drive of the game with the first Green Wave punt of the contest. The first incompletion didn't come until just over six minutes remaining in the second quarter.
He made up for that incompletion with a big scoring drive to give the team a demanding lead just before they headed into the locker room. After the pass to Williams, Mensah already has 242 yards through the air and is averaging over 17 yards per completion.
The team did not stop there before the half was over as Mensah and the rest of the Tulane offense picked up another score before the half. On what appeared to be the exact same play in the air, Mario Williams found his second receiving touchdown of the game. This one went 27 yards to extend the lead to 31-0.
Williams, the junior wide receiver transferred to Tulane after appearing in five games for USC (then a member of the Pac-12) in 2023.
The Green Wave has 318 yards of total offense at the end of the first half. They finished the second quarter up 31-7 and will receive the ball.
After today's game in New Orleans, Tulane will look to move to 3-2 on the season and 1-0 in the conference.