Wave Puts on a Bunting Clinic, Tames Tigers, 11-6

The Tulane baseball team (12-12, 1-1 American) rallied for an 11-6 home victory over Memphis (6-15, 1-1 American) on Saturday at Turchin Stadium.

The Green Wave put on a bunting show in the 2nd inning, putting down five bunts, three of which were hits, another pushed in a Tulane run, and another was a sacrifice.

we put on a bunting clinic in the second inning tonight#RollWave 🌊 ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/RvZv7QY8yH — Tulane Baseball (@GreenWaveBSB) March 22, 2026

Blaise Wilcenski (1-1) was credited with the win. He allowed a run on a hit and a walk with three strikeouts in 1.1 innings worked in relief. Jack Frankel started and threw the first 4.1 innings of the game with seven hits and four runs allowed. He also struck out and walked a man. Jake Toporek threw a pair of innings out of the bullpen with two hits and a run allowed while striking out three. Sam Larson was called upon to pitch in the ninth and shut the door on a potential Memphis rally with a scoreless frame that included a strikeout.

Kaikea Harrison, Tye Wood and Jason Wachs all knocked in three runs each. Harrison also had a pair of runs scored and hits plus a walk. Wachs totaled a walk and a hit. Wood walked and had a hit. Nate Johnson and Matthias Haas recorded a hit and a run each. Trent Liolios walked three times and scored a pair of runs plus a sacrifice bunt. Jack Johnson crossed the plate three times plus had a hit and a walk. Hugh Pinkney both scored and drove in a run plus had a pair of sacrifice bunts.

Memphis took an early lead for the second straight game as Jack Little doubled in Michael Gupton is the second.

Tulane put up five runs in the second inning to take the lead. The Green Wave used some small ball to tie the game as Pinkney tied the score with a sacrifice bunt where no out could be recorded. A wild pitch then allowed Haas to score the second run. A bunt single from Harrison drove in the third run. A bases loaded walk to Wachs drove in the fourth. Wood drove in the fifth with his RBI ground out to the right side.

Memphis scored a run in the third, 5-2, on Trae Cassidy's single to short left field. The Tigers tied the score, 5-5, on a three-run double from Shane Cox in the fifth.

The Green Wave took the lead back with four runs in the sixth inning, 9-5, on two-run two-out singles from Wachs and Wood. Tulane added a pair of runs to the advantage, 11-5, in the seventh on a two-run double from Harrison.

Memphis drew a run closer, 11-6, in the eighth inning on a solo home run from James Smith. The 11-6 margin would be the final score.

Next, Tulane plays the rubber game of the series against Memphis on Sunday, starting at 1 p.m.

Ripples

- Jason Wachs extended his on-base streak to 50 games from the end of last season and the first 24 games this year with a hit and walk against Memphis. The 50 games is a career high.

- Over the last seven games, Tulane's relief pitchers have thrown 44.0 innings with just nine runs allowed while striking out 52.

Portions Courtesy Tulane Athletics