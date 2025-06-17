What to Expect When Tulane Green Wave Match Up Against Charlotte 49ers
Last season, Tulane went to Charlotte and won 34-3. On November 29, the 49ers will come to Yulman Stadium for the final game of the regular season for both teams. But this season, Charlotte has a new head coach, Tim Albin.
Albin led the Ohio Bobcats to an 11-3 record last season that he capped off with a MAC championship and a bowl victory. He now looks to lead the 49ers to a successful season. A win against the Wave would certainly be a great conclusion to Albin's first year with Charlotte.
The 49ers are in the midst of a quarterback battle between North Carolina transfer Connor Harrell and Duke transfer Grayson Loftis. Last season, Harrell threw for 282 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. While Loftis had a quiet 2024-2025 season, he threw for 1,006 yards, eight touchdowns, and four interceptions in the 2023-2024 season.
Whoever Charlotte decides to go with at quarterback will have trusty tight end Jake Young as a go-to option. Young recorded 321 yards and two touchdowns in his sophomore season with Western Carolina.
The 49ers' passing attack will have a run game to balance it with transfer Don Chaney Jr. Chaney running for 178 yards and three touchdowns for Louisville last season. He was even more productive the year before, rushing for 478 yards and two touchdowns for the Miami Hurricanes.
On the defensive side of the ball, the 49ers used the transfer portal to haul in a few standout players capable of wreaking havoc.
Dartmouth transfer Braden Mullen recorded four sacks and 29 tackles on the edge for the Big Green last year. Bucknell linebacker transfer Gavin Willis had129 tackles, two sacks, and an interception for the Bison as a sophomore.
The 49ers also have a potential star in the secondary in Elon transfer Caleb Curtain who recorded 73 tackles and two interceptions in his junior season.
Whether the Green Wave decide to go with Kadin Semonza, Brendan Sullivan, or Donovan Leary, Tulane's quarterback will have to be wary of this Charlotte defense.
If the Green Wave contain the run and are careful of this 49er defense, they can close their regular season out with an in conference win at home.
