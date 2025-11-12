Where Does Tulane Stand for the American Championship Game?
In case you were wondering, here is the gobbledygook that explains the exact way Tulane (or any other team) can make the American Conference championship game on Friday, December 5th at 7:00 p.m. CST. Each of the criteria is preceded by the American by-law subsection.
10.3 Championship Game Participant Determination
10.3.1 The two teams that complete the conference season with the highest winning percentages will be the participants in the Conference Championship Game.
10.3.2 The conference’s tiebreaking procedures will be used to break all ties for first or second place.
10.3.3 The team that wins the championship game will be the American Football Champion.
10.4 CHAMPIONSHIP GAME PARTICIPANTS (UNBALANCED SCHEDULED)
10.4.1 For teams to be considered in a tie-break scenario to compete in the American Football
Championship, teams must play at least seven conference games in years where eight games are
scheduled.
10.4.2 The championship participants will be determined by the best winning percentages within the
conference. In the event of an unbalanced schedule where there is a tie for the best, or second
best, record in the loss column, head-to-head results will take precedence over the winning
percentage as long as the required number of conference games were completed and the team
with fewer games defeated all other tied teams. If the teams remain tied, the tie-breaking
procedures will be applied to determine the American game representatives.
10.4.3 This procedure will be applied to determine the two championship game representatives and the championship game host.
10.4.4 This provision is subject to review by the Commissioner and the Athletic Directors from the
institutions that are not in contention to be championship game participants.
10.5 Two-Team Tie
10.5.1 If there is a two-team tie for first place, both teams will play in the championship game.
10.5.2 If there is a two-team tie for second place, the head-to-head result shall determine the
championship game participant.
10.5.3 If there is no head-to-head result, and one of the tied teams was ranked in the latest available CFP Selection Committee rankings and doesn’t lose in the final weekend of regular-season conference play, it will be declared a championship game participant.
10.5.4 If there is no head-to-head result, and one of the tied teams was ranked in the latest available CFP Selection Committee rankings and loses in the final weekend of regular-season conference play,
then a composite average of selected computer metrics (Connolly SP+, SportSource TR116 SOR,
ESPN SOR, KPI) will be used to determine the championship game participant.
10.5.5 If there is no head-to-head result, and both tied teams are ranked in the latest available CFP
Selection Committee rankings, the higher-ranked tied team that doesn’t lose in the final weekend
of the conference regular season will be a championship game participant.
10.5.6 If there is no head-to-head result, and neither of the tied ranked teams wins in the final weekend of the conference regular season, a composite average of selected computer metrics (Connolly SP+, SportSource TR116 SOR, ESPN SOR, KPI) after all games concludes the final weekend of the Conference regular season will be used to determine the Championship Game participant.
10.5.7 If there is no head-to-head result, and neither of the tied teams is ranked in the latest available
CFP Selection Committee rankings going into the final weekend of the conference regular season,
a composite average of selected computer metrics (Connolly SP+, SportSource TR116 SOR, ESPN
SOR, KPI) after all teams conclude the final weekend of the conference regular season will be used
to determine the championship game participant.
10.5.8 If still tied, win percentage against all common conference opponents.
10.5.9 If still tied, the team with the highest overall winning percentage (conference and non-
conference) excluding exempt games.
10.5.10 If still tied, a coin toss will be conducted by the commissioner.
Think That's It? Oh no, there's more...
10.6 Multiple Team Tie
10.6.1 If more than two teams tie for first or second place, the tiebreaker procedures will be applied
separately to identify the two participants in the championship game.
10.6.2 If only two teams remain tied after any step in the tiebreaking process, the two-team tie
procedures shall be used to break the tie.
10.6.3 The conference records of the tied teams are compared in a mini round-robin format. If within
the mini round-robin, any of the tied teams did not play each other, the group of teams shall
remain tied unless one team defeated all other tied teams.
10.6.4 If the highest-ranked of the tied teams in the latest available CFP Selection Committee rankings doesn’t lose in the final weekend of regular-season conference play, it will be declared a
championship game participant.
10.6.5 If the highest-ranked of the tied teams in the latest available CFP Selection Committee rankings loses in the final weekend of regular-season conference play, then a composite average of
selected computer metrics (Connolly SP+, SportSource TR116 SOR, ESPN SOR, KPI) will be used to
determine the championship game participants.
10.6.6 If there are multiple tied teams ranked in the latest available CFP Selection Committee rankings, the highest-ranked team or teams that win in the final weekend of the conference regular season will be championship game participants.
10.6.7 If none of the ranked tied teams win in the final weekend of the conference regular season, a
composite average of selected computer metrics (Connolly SP+, SportSource TR116 SOR, ESPN
SOR, KPI) after all games conclude the final weekend of the conference regular season will be
used to determine the championship game participants.
10.6.8 If no teams are ranked in the latest available CFP Selection Committee rankings going into the
final weekend of the conference regular season, a composite average of selected computer
metrics (Connolly SP+, SportSource TR116 SOR, ESPN SOR, KPI) after all games conclude the final
weekend of the conference regular season will be used to break a tie and determine the
championship game participants.
10.6.9 If still tied, win percentage against all common conference opponents.
10.6.10 If still tied, the team with the highest overall winning percentage (conference and non-
conference) excluding exempt games.
10.6.11 Drawing to be conducted by the Commissioner.
When it comes to determining who will host, we'll get to that if Tulane is in the running later this season.
