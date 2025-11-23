Where Does Tulane Stand for the American Trophy Game & College Playoffs?
Who Will Get to the American Championship game on December 5th?
There are now 5 teams that have a mathematical shot at the league championship game. Since the American uses head-to-head as one of its prime decision-making factors, here is where that stands:
USF lost to Navy which lost to UNT which lost to USF.
Tulane only played ECU among the four, and ECU only played Tulane; Tulane won.
So here are the records amongst each other for each of the five teams:
Tulane: 1-0
Navy: 1-1
UNT: 1-1
USF: 1-1
ECU: 0-1
If there are more than 2 teams tied for first or second, the blended computer rankings the American uses include varied rankings including ESPN's S+P and SOR, which currently rank these 5 teams:
S+P SOR
Tulane 4
USF 2
Navy 5
ECU 3
N. Texas 1
The American Formula Concisely
The American uses the College Football Playoffs rankings before the computer rankings in the case of multi-team ties; Tulane was #24 in last week's CFP, and UNT now sits at 10-1 with their win over Rice. North Texas could slip into the College Football Playoff top 25 this week. If these two teams are in the CFP 25 and they both win, then it's Tulane vs. North Texas for the American Conference trophy.
Here's the Outlook for this Weekend
In a nutshell, this is where things stand going into the final regular season game and looking toward a December 5th championship contest:
TULANE - Beat Charlotte, they're in
NORTH TEXAS - Root like hell for Memphis to make it easy, or sweat it out
NAVY - A road win over Memphis will probably launch them over UNT in a 3-team computer tiebreaker
USF- They're going to root for Memphis and Temple this weekend
EAST CAROLINA- Uh, never mind. We didn't mean to get this close.