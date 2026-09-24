Will Hall Wants This Game: On SI Tulane Analysis

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- I know Will Hall as well as I do any coach: interviews, him noticing my stupid t-shirts (I have a drawer full), me noticing his new haircut, little gives and takes along the way. So, no, I do not know what is in Will Hall's mind anymore than anyone else who covers Tulane.

- Hall is a very good coach, no matter what the naysayers are telling you. In his years of coaching he has seen many ups (Division II playoffs over and over, guiding outstanding offenses as a coordinator including Tulane) and one down (Southern Miss). Will he be successful at Tulane? That has yet to be determined, except by the people who didn't give him a chance to begin with.

With that said, here are two quotes we have heard from Hall that I would like to focus on. These quotes say a lot by saying very little.

Specific Quote #1: "I hate losing."

We have heard him say this dozens of times since he has been installed as the Tulane head coach. He has gone as far as what we have enjoyed coming from Hall: his illustrative idioms. In this case, "I hate losing at checkers," was the one given to the media on Tuesday.

We don't know too many athletes or coaches who enjoy losing, but Hall has made a point of making sure Tulane followers know how much he loathes it.

Specific Quote #2: "I'm really happy to be the head coach here."

When Hall was asked about taking on his old team, he didn't say any of the coachy things. Things like, "I enjoyed my time at Southern Miss and appreciate the opportunity they gave me for my first Division I head coaching job," or "I have fond memories of my time in Hattiesburg and wish them all the best." He didn't say non-coachy things either, like, "I don't think they supported me the way they should have," or "They cut my feet out from under me."

Nope. Instead, when asked about being on the other sideline against the only other Division I team he has ever been the head coach of, he said, "I'm really happy to be the head coach here." He didn't say it once. He said it every time he was asked about his time at USM.

While that says nothing, it says everything.

I consider myself a good reader of people. I can figure good people out pretty quickly and I give those not-so-good people a chance before giving them the heave-to.

Will Hall is good people. The main reason is that he has a love for his players that is palpable. His players reciprocate that love to Hall. The team is the reason Hall is the head coach right now. Offense, defense, and special teams alike know they are cared for by their head coach.

On the other sideline this weekend, the Golden Eagles. Southern Miss considers the Tulane game their "Super Bowl." Not because Hall is coaching Uptown now, but in the same way Tulane feels about LSU (if those guys upriver would ever let the two teams renew their rivalry). This is the game circled on every USM fan's calendar, and they make that very clear to the athletic department regularly. Emotions are always high on the Golden Eagle side for this one.

However, a "this is our Super Bowl" is different that "I'm really happy to be the head coach here."

So, take what Will Hall says to heart:



- "I hate losing."

- "I'm really happy to be the head coach here."

Yes, he wants this game.