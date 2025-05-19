Would Possibility of Tulane Green Wave Joining ‘New-Look’ Pac-12 Be Dream Scenario?
The Tulane Green Wave has garnered a lot of respect as a contender in college football due to their consecutive seasons of success and an NIL strategy that rivals Power Four programs.
New Tulane football head coach Jon Sumrall has taken the momentum from teams under former coach Willie Fritz and poised the program to compete for the spot in the College Football Playoff.
The Green Wave fell short of that goal last season with a three-game losing streak to end the season, including the American Conference Championship game to the Army Black Knights and the Gasparilla Bowl to the Florida Gators.
Prior to that, their final regular season loss came against conference foes, the Memphis Tigers, who they may now see more as a friend in talks with the new Pac-12.
Could Tulane Football Fill Out a Dream New Look for the Pac-12?
Tulane was one of the American programs to whom the Pac-12 extended an informal offer last September.
The Green Wave rejected the initial terms alongside the Tigers, the South Florida Bulls, and the UTSA Roadrunners in a joint statement.
At the time, there was no secured media deal, or even a template for one, and the cost of travel to the West Coast wasn't offset enough by an insufficient covering of exit fees.
It was not a choice that was made without sincere consideration.
Eight months later, the Pac-12 is still looking for two necessary football members to fill out the conference in compliance with the NCAA after being poached and all but annihilated by conference realignment.
John Canzano's consistent reporting in his weekly mailbag (subscription required) fuels the speculation of Tulane joining week after week.
The insider was asked what he believed the dream expansion scenario would be for the Pac-12.
In his report, he indicates that the UNLV Rebels would join as an all-sports member at the normal media rights distribution.
He then believes they'd add a combination of Texas State, Memphis, and Tulane as football-only members.
Notably, Canzano states that Texas State, Memphis, and Tulane would be the best available football teams; however, he emphasized the importance of establishing a recruiting foothold in Texas.
That doesn't eliminate the fact that travel would still be a nightmare for the Green Wave football team. However, it presents the most realistic scenario that wouldn't subject the lesser funded programs and non-revenue-generating Olympic sports to an impossible situation.
Although Texas is a highly sought-after recruiting hotbed, the one in Louisiana and the general South isn't one to sneeze at whatsoever.
The fact that Canzano presents that as a combination situation makes it intriguing.
If Memphis left the American for the Pac-12, would Tulane see a better future in joining them alongside, presumably, Texas State?
That would keep two teams within a reasonable geographic distance on the calendar.
Should the Green Wave elect to stay, they may see the competitiveness of the AAC falter and perhaps wish they'd partnered with the Tigers like former departees the UCF Knights, Houston Cougars, and Cincinnati Bearcats to the Big 12.
The Pac-12 wouldn't be a Power Four conference, but it would at that point undeniably represent the best of the Group of Five in a battle for the playoff slot.
It would boost recruiting for Sumrall and possibly position Tulane as bigger players in future conference realignment.
There is nothing to suggest a move is likely or imminent, but it's impossible to ignore the Green Wave's consistent presence in the insider talks surrounding the new Pac-12.