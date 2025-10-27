Tulane Green Wave On SI

No. 19 Tulane Bowling Concludes Destination Orlando Tournament

While in Florida, the Green Wave were able to come away with victories against top-10 teams.

Tulane Bowlers Continue Winning Ways

The 19th-ranked Tulane bowling program wrapped up the final day of the Destination Orlando tournament, hosted by Sacred Heart at the AMF Sky Lanes, with a 1-2 record for the day. After a massive victory over No. 9 Louisiana Tech in a baker match to begin the day, the Wave entered the bracket portion of the event and fell twice in a pair of best-of-seven baker matches to finish eighth overall in the event.

Starting the day off strong, Tulane earned another top-10 triumph with a 1,040-986 victory over No. 9 Louisiana Tech in an extra baker match with the large and challenging 24-team field.

The teams were then seeded based on total pins, with the Wave owning 10,529 at an average of 191.4 per game to earn the sixth seed. This put Tulane against the seventh seed and national No. 11 Sacred Heart. The hosts won the match 4-2. Sacred Heart claimed the first two games by scores of 207-183 and 222-199. Tulane fought back with wins in the next two, 207-160 and 216-215, to pull the match level. After Sacred Heart regained the lead with a slight 157-147 win, a 232-176 affair followed to advance the Pioneers.

Tulane then squared off against No. 7 North Carolina A&T in a consolation match, which the Aggies won by a score of 4-1. They claimed the first two games 232-174 and 188-178. Tulane won game three by a margin of 202-179, but NC A&T responded with wins in the following two games, 193-177 and 185-173.

Started Strong in Strong Field

The Wave went 7-4 before bracket play and finished 7-6 overall for the event with 12,561 pins in total for the weekend, averaging 190.3 per game. Upon the conclusion of bracket play, Tulane finished eighth overall in the event. No. 1 Jacksonville State went unblemished on the weekend to secure the tournament victory.

After competing in this stacked field, Tulane returns to action this coming weekend in Houston, Texas. The Wave will compete in the Track Kat Klash, hosted by Sam Houston.

Doug has covered a gamut of sporting events in his fifty-plus years in the field. He started doing sideline reporting for Louisiana Tech football games for the student radio station. Doug was Sports Director for KNOE-AM/FM in Monroe in the mid-80s, winning numerous awards from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association for Best Sportscast and Best Play-by-Play. High school play-by-play for teams in Monroe, Natchitoches, New Orleans, and Thibodaux, LA dot his resume. He did college play-by-play for Northwestern State University in Natchitoches for nine years. Then, moving to the Crescent City, Doug did television PBP of Tulane games and even filled in for legendary Tulane broadcaster, Ken Berthelot in the only game Kenny ever missed while doing the Green Wave games. His father was an alumnus of Tulane in the 1940s, so Doug has attended Tulane football games in old Tulane Stadium, the Superdome, and Yulman. He was one of the 86,000 plus on December 1, 1973, sitting in the North End Zone to seeTulane shutout the LSU Tigers, 14-0. He was there when the Posse ruled Fogelman and in Turchin when the Wave made it to the World Series. He currently is the public address voice of the Tulane baseball team.

