No. 19 Tulane Bowling Concludes Destination Orlando Tournament
Tulane Bowlers Continue Winning Ways
The 19th-ranked Tulane bowling program wrapped up the final day of the Destination Orlando tournament, hosted by Sacred Heart at the AMF Sky Lanes, with a 1-2 record for the day. After a massive victory over No. 9 Louisiana Tech in a baker match to begin the day, the Wave entered the bracket portion of the event and fell twice in a pair of best-of-seven baker matches to finish eighth overall in the event.
Starting the day off strong, Tulane earned another top-10 triumph with a 1,040-986 victory over No. 9 Louisiana Tech in an extra baker match with the large and challenging 24-team field.
The teams were then seeded based on total pins, with the Wave owning 10,529 at an average of 191.4 per game to earn the sixth seed. This put Tulane against the seventh seed and national No. 11 Sacred Heart. The hosts won the match 4-2. Sacred Heart claimed the first two games by scores of 207-183 and 222-199. Tulane fought back with wins in the next two, 207-160 and 216-215, to pull the match level. After Sacred Heart regained the lead with a slight 157-147 win, a 232-176 affair followed to advance the Pioneers.
Tulane then squared off against No. 7 North Carolina A&T in a consolation match, which the Aggies won by a score of 4-1. They claimed the first two games 232-174 and 188-178. Tulane won game three by a margin of 202-179, but NC A&T responded with wins in the following two games, 193-177 and 185-173.
Started Strong in Strong Field
The Wave went 7-4 before bracket play and finished 7-6 overall for the event with 12,561 pins in total for the weekend, averaging 190.3 per game. Upon the conclusion of bracket play, Tulane finished eighth overall in the event. No. 1 Jacksonville State went unblemished on the weekend to secure the tournament victory.
After competing in this stacked field, Tulane returns to action this coming weekend in Houston, Texas. The Wave will compete in the Track Kat Klash, hosted by Sam Houston.