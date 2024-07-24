Tulane Women’s Bowling Releases 2024-25 Season Schedule
The Tulane University women’s bowling team will open the 2024-25 season in Orlando, Fla., in a quest win an NCAA Championship.
The schedule includes eight regular-season events, including the Green Wave’s Colonial Lanes Classic in Harahan in November. Tulane will also host the Conference USA Tournament for the second straight year at the same venue.
The league grew to 10 teams for women’s bowling with the addition of Wichita State.
Coach Hayley Veitch led Tulane to a 63-43 record in 2023-24 as the Green Wave finished the season No. 15 in the final National Tenpin Coaches Association (NTCA) poll. Tulane also qualified for and competed in the United States Bowling Congress (USBC) Intercollegiate Team Championships in Kentucky.
Individually, Morgan Gitlitz competed in the Intercollegiate Singles Championships, Mia Stolakis became the first Tulane bowler to qualify for the Junior USA Team with her performance at US Team Trials last January and Kristen Derr became the seventh Tulane player to ever earn NTCA All-American honors with her honorable mention selection to conclude last season.
Stolakis is back this season, along with Cassidy Williams, Juanelyz Solla, Emma Fetterman, Linnea Holcomb. Paige Matiasek is new to the program.
The Green Wave will get in four tournaments before the end of the calendar year, beginning with the Destination Orlando event from Oct. 18-20. Tulane also heads to Baton Rouge to participate in the Southern Queens tournament from Oct. 25-27.
The following weekend the Green Wave will be in Huntsville, Texas, to participate in the Kat Klash from Nov. 1-3. Then Tulane hosts its Colonial Lanes Classic from Nov. 15-17 before an extended break for the holiday.
Tulane makes trips to New Castle, Del. (Northeast Classic, Jan. 17-19), St. Louis, Mo. (Columbia 300 Saints Invite, Jan. 31-Feb. 2), Romeoville, Ill. (Flyer Classic, Feb. 7-9) and Fort Worth, Texas (Bulldog Classic) before starting the postseason in March.
This year’s NCAA Championships will be hosted in Las Vegas, as will the ISC/Intercollegiate Team Championships (ITC) Tournament.
Tulane 2024-25 Women’s Bowling Schedule
Oct. 18-20: at Destination Orlando, Orlando, Fla. (Tournament)
Oct. 25-27: at Southern Queens, Baton Rouge, La. (Tournament)
Nov. 1-3: at Kat Klash, Huntsville, Texas (Tournament)
Nov. 15-17: at Colonial Lanes Classic, Harahan, La. (Tournament)
Jan. 17-19: at Northeast Classic, New Castle, Del. (Tournament)
Jan. 31-Feb. 2: at Columbia 300 Saints Invite, St. Louis, Mo. (Tournament)
Feb. 7-9: at Flyer Classic, Romeoville, Ill. (Tournament)
Feb. 28-March 2: at Bulldog Classic, Fort Worth, Texas (Tournament)
March 7-9: at ISC Sectionals, Fort Worth, Texas
March 20-23: Conference USA Championships, Harahan, La.
April 3-5: NCAA Regionals, site TBA
April 11-12: NCAA Championships, Las Vegas
April 17-19: at Intercollegiate Team Championships /Singles Championships, Las Vegas