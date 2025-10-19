Tulane Beach Volleyball Completes Fall Opener in Birmingham
The Green Wave beach volleyball team opened its fall slate of action this weekend in a pairs tournament hosted by UAB. Wave pairings played over 14 matches Saturday with over 10 total triumphs.
The tournament featured three teams, with the host UAB and Chattanooga joining Tulane. The event featured five pools of action, two of five pairings with the other three featuring four pairings.
“We are extremely excited to test ourselves for the first time this fall!” said head coach Eyal Zimet. “This unique group of dedicated student-athletes has put a great deal of intentional and intense work since the start of our journey in August. It was a privilege to finally compete against other schools and get a glimpse of where we are and what we can keep improving on. Fantastic opportunities for us to forge stronger bonds and trust that are so crucial for our campaign this season. Lots to be proud of, plenty to work on, and a ton to look forward to! Roll Wave!”
Unofficial statistical leaders for the Wave include Tawny Ensign, who recorded over 32 kills in her matches with 38 more digs. Amirah Ali approached 30 kills with at least 26 more digs added in. Gigi Gallegos and Lauren Mann each notched over 20 digs and kills apiece, and Molly Trodd added similar numbers. Ali was the team’s top server with double-digit aces as Gallegos and Mann each neared 10. Ali closed in on 10 blocks with McKenzie Cutler posting at least six.
Trodd posted one of the top single matches with 21 kills against Chattanooga, adding 19 digs. Mann recorded matches of 12 and 13 kills. Gallegos recorded two different performances of 13 digs and 11 kills, once against UAB and once against the Mocs. In a contest against Chattanooga, Ali recorded a team-best seven aces alongside her 14 kills. Tawny Ensign added a match of 15 digs and 16 kills as her sister Skylar Ensign recorded a high of 16 kills.
Tulane will be back in action next weekend in the Huntsville Qualifier. The event takes place in Huntsville, Alabama, over the course of Saturday, October 25, and Sunday, October 26.
