Tulane Beach Volleyball Travels to UAB to Open Fall Slate

The Tulane beach volleyball team begins its 2025 fall season tomorrow on the road with a trip to Birmingham, Alabama, for a pairs tournament hosted by UAB. The tournament features three programs competing. Alongside the Green Wave and the host Blazers, Chattanooga will also take to the sand.

Doug Joubert

Tulane Beach Volleyball in Action
Tulane Beach Volleyball in Action / Tulane Athletics

Green Wave Beach Volleyball Opens Season on the Road

The event features five total pools of competition, two of which feature five pairs with the other three made up of four pairs. The five-team pools will see each pair play three matches with the same-school match-ups skipped. Teams in the four-team pools will play two matches with the same-school matches skipped. Tulane will put forth seven pairings in the tournament, as will UAB. Chattanooga will play eight.

The action begins at 9:30 a.m. in Birmingham with play continuing throughout the day. The last round of matches is scheduled for 5:00 p.m.

The Wave roster features 16 total players with six newcomers and 10 returners. Tulane aims to build on its successful 2025 spring season, which saw the Green Wave notch a program-record 29 victories with an appearance in the finals of the Conference USA Championships.

Doug has covered a gamut of sporting events in his fifty-plus years in the field. He started doing sideline reporting for Louisiana Tech football games for the student radio station. Doug was Sports Director for KNOE-AM/FM in Monroe in the mid-80s, winning numerous awards from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association for Best Sportscast and Best Play-by-Play. High school play-by-play for teams in Monroe, Natchitoches, New Orleans, and Thibodaux, LA dot his resume. He did college play-by-play for Northwestern State University in Natchitoches for nine years. Then, moving to the Crescent City, Doug did television PBP of Tulane games and even filled in for legendary Tulane broadcaster, Ken Berthelot in the only game Kenny ever missed while doing the Green Wave games. His father was an alumnus of Tulane in the 1940s, so Doug has attended Tulane football games in old Tulane Stadium, the Superdome, and Yulman. He was one of the 86,000 plus on December 1, 1973, sitting in the North End Zone to seeTulane shutout the LSU Tigers, 14-0. He was there when the Posse ruled Fogelman and in Turchin when the Wave made it to the World Series. He currently is the public address voice of the Tulane baseball team.

