Tulane Beach Volleyball Travels to UAB to Open Fall Slate
Green Wave Beach Volleyball Opens Season on the Road
The Tulane beach volleyball team begins its 2025 fall season tomorrow on the road with a trip to Birmingham, Alabama, for a pairs tournament hosted by UAB.
The tournament features three programs competing. Alongside the Green Wave and the host Blazers, Chattanooga will also take to the sand.
The event features five total pools of competition, two of which feature five pairs with the other three made up of four pairs. The five-team pools will see each pair play three matches with the same-school match-ups skipped. Teams in the four-team pools will play two matches with the same-school matches skipped. Tulane will put forth seven pairings in the tournament, as will UAB. Chattanooga will play eight.
The action begins at 9:30 a.m. in Birmingham with play continuing throughout the day. The last round of matches is scheduled for 5:00 p.m.
The Wave roster features 16 total players with six newcomers and 10 returners. Tulane aims to build on its successful 2025 spring season, which saw the Green Wave notch a program-record 29 victories with an appearance in the finals of the Conference USA Championships.