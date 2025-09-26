Tulane Cross Country On the Road To Gans Creek Classic This Week
Race Schedule & Participants
The women will kick off the action at 9 a.m. competing in the 6K Gold Invitational, with Tulane's squad aiming to build on their recent success. The Tulane women will send Dorcas Naibei, Blezzin Kimutai, Petra Dos Santos, Alex Sharp, Haley Harper, Dana Rojas Vazquez, Reese Ragland, and Elena Liano-Rengel to race in the Gold Invitational. Two of their standout runners, Janae Dean and Allison Hall, will participate in the Black Invitational at 10:30 a.m., giving the team extra opportunities to shine.
The men will race first in the 8K Black Invitational at 8:15 a.m. with Henry Hammel and Daniel Reza in competition. The Gold Invitational starts at 9:45 a.m., with Bernard Cheruiyot, Silas Kiptanui, and Illia Kunin, Rogerio Amaral, Gilbert Rono, Tommy Rice, Juan Giron and Paul James Pam leading the charge.
For the latest results of the Gans Creek Classic, click here.
Team Rankings & Field Strength
Both Tulane teams are ranked No. 2 in the South Central Region, reflecting their strong performances this season. The men's team holds a national ranking at No. 23, while the women are receiving votes nationally, signaling their potential to make waves on the national stage.
The competition will be intense, featuring an impressive roster of opponents. The women’s field includes 16 nationally ranked teams, such as No. 6 Alabama, No. 2 Oregon, No. 3 New Mexico, and No. 9 Washington, among others. On the men's side, 21 ranked teams will race, including No. 1 Iowa State, No. 2 New Mexico, and No. 4 BYU. The high level of competition promises a thrilling race and a valuable measuring stick for Tulane as they prepare for postseason challenges.
