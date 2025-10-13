Tulane Swimming & Diving Ranked No. 17 In the SwimCloud Mid-Major Poll
The Tulane swiming and diving program amassed 557.88 points overall in the poll to rank third among the all the schools in the American Conference. The team is also the 38th ranked Division I program in the country.
In the American rankings, Tulane is ahead of Liberty (552.78), East Carolina (543.58), Florida International (531.26), North Texas (435.54) and Marshall (392.78).
Nationally the program is ahead of swimming & diving programs No. 39 Liberty (552.78), No. 40 Indiana-Indianapolis (548.91), No. 41 Queens University (547.88), No. 42 Virginia Tech (546.35), No. 43 UNC Wilmington (544.97), No. 44 Pepperdine (544.54), No. 45 Utah Tech (544.27), No. 46 East Carolina (543.58), No. 47 Navy (541.85), No. 48 Pacific (540.91), No. 49 Louisville (536.08) and No. 50 Florida International (531.26).
In the team’s dual meet against the Liberty from Oct. 10-11, Tulane totaled 30 top three finishes and six event wins in falling to the Flames 190-163. The event victories came from Eliza Lennox in the 100 free and the 50 free, the 400 freestyle relay team (Lennox, Olcaytu Hatipoglu, Rafaela Sumida, Varvara Gkiouzepa Petropoulou), Andrea Zeebe in the 200 free, Gwen Shahboz in the 200 IM and Libby Brewer in the 1-meter diving.
Next, Tulane heads to Denton, Texas to take on North Texas on Saturday, Oct. 25, starting at 10 a.m. with the diving portion of the meet.