Tulane Swimming & Diving Ranked No. 17 In the SwimCloud Mid-Major Poll

Following a successful first competition of the season against Liberty over the weekend, the Tulane swimming & diving team is ranked No. 17 nationally in the SwimCloud Mid-Major Poll this week.

Doug Joubert

Tulane Swimming and Diving / Created by Canva AI

The Tulane swiming and diving program amassed 557.88 points overall in the poll to rank third among the all the schools in the American Conference. The team is also the 38th ranked Division I program in the country.

In the American rankings, Tulane is ahead of Liberty (552.78), East Carolina (543.58), Florida International (531.26), North Texas (435.54) and Marshall (392.78).

Nationally the program is ahead of swimming & diving programs No. 39 Liberty (552.78), No. 40 Indiana-Indianapolis (548.91), No. 41 Queens University (547.88), No. 42 Virginia Tech (546.35), No. 43 UNC Wilmington (544.97), No. 44 Pepperdine (544.54), No. 45 Utah Tech (544.27), No. 46 East Carolina (543.58), No. 47 Navy (541.85), No. 48 Pacific (540.91), No. 49 Louisville (536.08) and No. 50 Florida International (531.26).

In the team’s dual meet against the Liberty from Oct. 10-11, Tulane totaled 30 top three finishes and six event wins in falling to the Flames 190-163. The event victories came from Eliza Lennox in the 100 free and the 50 free, the 400 freestyle relay team (Lennox, Olcaytu Hatipoglu, Rafaela Sumida, Varvara Gkiouzepa Petropoulou), Andrea Zeebe in the 200 free, Gwen Shahboz in the 200 IM and Libby Brewer in the 1-meter diving.

Next, Tulane heads to Denton, Texas to take on North Texas on Saturday, Oct. 25, starting at 10 a.m. with the diving portion of the meet.   

Doug Joubert
DOUG JOUBERT

Doug has covered a gamut of sporting events in his fifty-plus years in the field. He started doing sideline reporting for Louisiana Tech football games for the student radio station. Doug was Sports Director for KNOE-AM/FM in Monroe in the mid-80s, winning numerous awards from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association for Best Sportscast and Best Play-by-Play. High school play-by-play for teams in Monroe, Natchitoches, New Orleans, and Thibodaux, LA dot his resume. He did college play-by-play for Northwestern State University in Natchitoches for nine years. Then, moving to the Crescent City, Doug did television PBP of Tulane games and even filled in for legendary Tulane broadcaster, Ken Berthelot in the only game Kenny ever missed while doing the Green Wave games. His father was an alumnus of Tulane in the 1940s, so Doug has attended Tulane football games in old Tulane Stadium, the Superdome, and Yulman. He was one of the 86,000 plus on December 1, 1973, sitting in the North End Zone to seeTulane shutout the LSU Tigers, 14-0. He was there when the Posse ruled Fogelman and in Turchin when the Wave made it to the World Series. He currently is the public address voice of the Tulane baseball team.

