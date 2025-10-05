Bowling Ranked the Top 20 in 2025-26 Preseason NTCA Poll
The Green Wave bowling team earned 498 overall points to secure a national ranking in the first poll of the season. The program finished the 2024-25 season ranked No. 20 with an overall record of 60-45 (57.1 winning percentage). The program recorded nine top-10 wins last season with a team pin average of 186.9.
Tulane was one of 12 teams from Conference USA that were ranked in the initial top 25 by the NCAA coaches. Jacksonville State enters the season as the No. 1 overall team after concluding the prior campaign as the national runner-up. Each of the first six teams in the preseason poll are from Conference USA with Nebraska, Vanderbilt, 2025 National Champion Youngstown State, Wichita State, and Arkansas State all following the Gamecocks in order. At No. 19, the Green Wave rank ahead of three fellow conference mates, Wright State (20) and Valparaiso (21).
Tulane’s bowling squad officially became a member of Conference USA in the summer of 2023 along with eight other programs during its first season – Arkansas State, Jacksonville State, Louisiana Tech, Sam Houston State, Stephen F. Austin, Valparaiso, Vanderbilt and Youngstown State.
Paige Matiasek led Tulane in 2024-25 with her 410 strikes thrown. She was followed by Emma Fetterman with 405 and Mia Stolakis with 401.
The 2025-26 roster includes returners Matiasek, Fetterman, Solakis, Emma Figert, Linnea Holcomb, and Juanelyz Solla. They are joined by a trio of newcomers – Valeria Colon, Sarah Rubi, and Lyllian Smith. The Green Wave are led by head coach Hayley Veitch in her 14th season.