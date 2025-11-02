No. 19 Tulane Bowling in Eighth After Day Two of TRACK Kat Klash
The No. 19 Tulane University bowling team went 2-3 on the second day of competition at the TRACK Kat Klash, hosted by Sam Houston at Emerald Lanes. The Wave is now in eighth place entering the final day of the event, owning a 6-3 overall record. Mia Stolakis finished the day in the top 20 for the Wave with a 932 score.
Tulane totaled 4,366 pins during Saturday’s five traditional matches. The team boasts 8,921 total pins between the two days at a rate of 178.4 per game.
The Wave opened the day with a 938-911 loss to Alabama State before falling to No. 25 Oklahoma Christian 939-863. A bounce back came against Texas Southern with an 897-845 victory, and Tulane earned another win thereafter against Prairie View A&M, 863-828. In the final game of the day, Tulane went up against No. 5 Wichita State, dropping the contest 980-832.
Topping the leaderboard for the Green Wave was Mia Stolakis, who totaled 932 pins, averaging 186.40 per game to rank 20th. She was the only Tulane bowler to play in all five games of the day, posting scores of 187-199-167-211-168.
Emma Fetterman was 47th with a score of 732 and a rate of 183.00 per game. Her game scores were 173-196-171-192. Juanelyz Solla and Valeria Colon placed 49th and 50th, respectively. Solla averaged 168.00 per game with her score of 672 after games of 177-157-173-165. Colon totaled just behind with 671 at a rate of 167.75 per game. She had scores of 170-152-174-175.
Paige Matiasek accrued 649 pins to rank 54th, averaging 162.25 per game. Her day began with a 204 before following with scores of 157-156-132. Sarah Rubi was 61st with 556 pins at an average of 185.33 per game. Her three games saw scores of 198-205-153. Linna Holcomb rounds out the group of Wave bowlers. She played just once with a score 154.
Qualifying will conclude today to begin the third and final day of the tournament. Three more Baker matches will open play starting at 8:15 a.m., and once the teams are seeded one round of bracket play will commence in the best-of-seven Baker format. Tulane’s final three qualifiers will be against Newman, No. 8 Sam Houston and No. 16 Maryland Eastern Shore.
Courtesy Tulane Athletics