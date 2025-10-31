No. 19 Tulane Bowling Set for TRACK Kat Klash
The 19th ranked Tulane University bowling team will be back in action this weekend with Sam Houston’s TRACK Kat Klash, beginning Friday. The event takes place at Emerald Lanes in Houston, Texas, and runs through Sunday, November 2.
The three-day event will begin with five sets of five Baker matches on Friday, October 31, starting at 9:55 a.m. Competition on day two begins at 9:30 a.m. with five team games. The final day of competition on Sunday will be broken down into two parts. Three rounds of Baker matches will be played beginning at 8:15 a.m. to conclude the qualifying portion of the event. After the teams are seeded based on total pins, one round of bracket play (best-of-seven Baker match) will commence at 12:15 a.m.
There are 13 teams total in the strong field, of which about half are ranked. In total, seven teams are inside the top 25 with No. 5 Wichita State, No. 7 North Carolina A&T, No. 8 Sam Houston, No. 9 Louisiana Tech, No. 16 Maryland Eastern Shore, and No. 25 Oklahoma Christian joining the No. 19 Green Wave. Sam Houston, Louisiana Tech and Wichita State are all fellow Conference USA members. Though unranked, both Alabama State and Newman are in the receiving votes portion of the poll to further highlight the skill of the field. The remainder of the circuit includes Jackson State, Prairie View A&M, Southern, and Texas Southern.
Day one for Tulane will open with a contest against Southern, followed by back-to-back ranked match-ups against the No. 9 Bulldogs and No. 7 Aggies. The Wave then square off against Jackson State, concluding the day as Tulane drew a bye for the final round of Friday’s slate.
This is Tulane’s third overall weekend of competition and second in a row. Last weekend, the Wave placed eighth in the Destination Orlando tournament with a 7-6 overall record. Three of the victories came against ranked foes, including a pair over top-10 teams in No. 4 Youngstown State and No. 9 Louisiana Tech. The other ranked triumph was over No. 21 Valparaiso. Paige Matiasek led the way individually for Tulane with 971 total pins, averaging 194.20 per game to finish 22nd. Sarah Rubi joined her in the top 30 at 29th, posting 962 pins at a rate of 192.40 per game.
The TRACK Kat Klash is Tulane’s second of three-straight weekends of action. After concluding play on Sunday, the Wave will turn its focus to the Bulldog Classic, hosted by Louisiana Tech from November 7 to 9. After a weekend off, Tulane then wraps up the fall portion of the schedule with the annual Colonial Lanes Classic, hosted at Colonial Lanes in Harahan, Louisiana, from November 21 to 23.
Courtesy Tulane Athletics