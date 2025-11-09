No. 19 Tulane Goes 4-1 on Day Two of Bulldog Classic with Two Wave Bowlers in Top 15
The No. 19 Tulane University bowling team went 4-1 on the second day of the Bulldog Classic, hosted by No. 9 Louisiana Tech at City View Lanes ibn Fort Worth, TX. Two Green Wave bowlers earned top -15 finishes with Mia Stolakis in 14th and Emma Fetterman in 15th.
The Green Wave bowled four traditional matches Saturday, beginning with a 971-921 victory over Texas Southern. Next on the schedule was Jackson State, who edged out a narrow 990-986 win. The Wave bounced back and won out the rest of the day, beginning with a 935-862 triumph over Southern University. The Wave broke 1,000 in their final two outings, first posting a 1,042-928 win over Prairie View A&M. Concluding the day, Tulane bested No. 11 Sacred Heart by a score of 1,006-989.
Tulane recorded a pin total of 4,940 on Saturday, which gives the Wave a total of 9,678 through the 10 qualifying matches. At 6-4 overall with an average of 193.6 per game, Tulane is seeded ninth after the qualifying portion.
Mia Stolakis was the top Wave bowler, totaling 1,061 pins for an average of 212.20. She finished in 14th with individual games of 212-247-199-205-198. Emma Fetterman was just behind her in 15th with a total of 1,058. She averaged 211.60 per game with scores of 183-194-226-208-247.
Paige Matiasek also bowled in all five matches and marked a trio in the top 30, finishing 29th with her score of 983. She averaged 196.60 with three games of 200-plus, scoring 213-202-169-213-186.
Linnea Holcomb was 75th with a score of 565, averaging 188.33. She had games of 182-211-172. Sarah Rubi was just behind her in 76th with a total of 563 and an average of 187.67. Her scores were 155-205-203. Valeria Colon had a total of 552, averaging 184.00 to finish 78th. Her games were 205-188-159. Lyllian Smith bowled just once, posting a 158 in game one to place 99th.
The three-day event concludes Sunday with the bracket portion. Tulane is seeded ninth after the first two days of qualifying and will open against the 10th seed Alabama State. The bracket portion consists of three rounds of play in the best-of-seven Baker format.
