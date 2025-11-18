Tulane Announces Search for New Volleyball Coach
Tulane University's Ben Weiner Director of Athletics Chair David Harris announced a leadership change for the Green Wave's volleyball program on Monday.
"Coach Jordana Price has always upheld the values and integrity of Tulane and its volleyball program," stated Harris. "We sincerely appreciate her efforts and the impact she has made. As we look ahead, it's time to pursue a new direction for Tulane Volleyball's future. I extend my best wishes to Jordana as she moves forward, and I know the Green Wave community is grateful for her commitment and dedication."
Price came to Tulane following five seasons in Tallahassee with Florida State University where she served as the associate head coach and recruiting coordinator. She came on board with Tulane in February, 2022. Price tallied a 40-and-77 record as the head volleyball coach of the Green Wave. Her best year was 14-and-14 in 2024.
A national search for Tulane's next head volleyball coach will begin immediately.
Portions Courtesy Tulane Athletics