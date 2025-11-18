Tulane Green Wave On SI

Tulane Announces Search for New Volleyball Coach

Coach Jordana Price let go after her fourth season as Tulane volleyball coach.

Doug Joubert

Basketful of Volleyballs
Tulane Athletics

Tulane University's Ben Weiner Director of Athletics Chair David Harris announced a leadership change for the Green Wave's volleyball program on Monday.

"Coach Jordana Price has always upheld the values and integrity of Tulane and its volleyball program," stated Harris. "We sincerely appreciate her efforts and the impact she has made. As we look ahead, it's time to pursue a new direction for Tulane Volleyball's future. I extend my best wishes to Jordana as she moves forward, and I know the Green Wave community is grateful for her commitment and dedication."

Price came to Tulane following five seasons in Tallahassee with Florida State University where she served as the associate head coach and recruiting coordinator. She came on board with Tulane in February, 2022. Price tallied a 40-and-77 record as the head volleyball coach of the Green Wave. Her best year was 14-and-14 in 2024.

A national search for Tulane's next head volleyball coach will begin immediately.

Portions Courtesy Tulane Athletics

Doug Joubert
DOUG JOUBERT

Doug has covered a gamut of sporting events in his fifty-plus years in the field. He started doing sideline reporting for Louisiana Tech football games for the student radio station. Doug was Sports Director for KNOE-AM/FM in Monroe in the mid-80s, winning numerous awards from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association for Best Sportscast and Best Play-by-Play. High school play-by-play for teams in Monroe, Natchitoches, New Orleans, and Thibodaux, LA dot his resume. He did college play-by-play for Northwestern State University in Natchitoches for nine years. Then, moving to the Crescent City, Doug did television PBP of Tulane games and even filled in for legendary Tulane broadcaster, Ken Berthelot in the only game Kenny ever missed while doing the Green Wave games. His father was an alumnus of Tulane in the 1940s, so Doug has attended Tulane football games in old Tulane Stadium, the Superdome, and Yulman. He was one of the 86,000 plus on December 1, 1973, sitting in the North End Zone to seeTulane shutout the LSU Tigers, 14-0. He was there when the Posse ruled Fogelman and in Turchin when the Wave made it to the World Series. He currently is the public address voice of the Tulane baseball team.

