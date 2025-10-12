Tulane Swimming & Diving Fall to Liberty
The Tulane swimming and diving team lost to Liberty by a 190-163 score to finish off the second day of the dual meet against the Flames on Saturday at the Reily Center Natatorium. The team totaled 17 more top three finishes on the day including five event victories. Over the course of two days of competition, the program put up 30 top three finishes and six event wins.
The second day of competition began with the 400 free relay team of Eliza Lennox, Olcaytu Hatipoglu, Rafaela Sumida and Varvara Gkiouzepa Petropoulou winning the event (3:26.74). The squad’s team of Marin Shimkus, Phoebe Johnson, Nicole Fant and Lise Coetzee took third in the event (3:38.48).
Andrea Zeebe won the 200 freestyle (1:52.05) with Phoebe Johnson taking third (1:53.42). Zeebe also earned third in the 100 back (55.66).
Gwen Shahboz won the 200 IM (2:07.16) while Holgersson earned third (2:09.41). The same duo also both placed in the 200 breast as Shahboz was second (2:19.92) and Holgersson was third (2:23.11). Lennox won the 50 free (23.21).
The diving team dominated their event as Libby Brewer won the 1-meter with 256.95 points. Her teammates Taylor Cekay (2nd – 252 pts.) and Kelsey Weddington (3rd – 234.00 pts) also finished in the top three. Coetzee took second in the 1000 free (10:26.11) with Sydney Mullin taking third (10:45.00).
The Green Wave won two of the top three spots in the 200 medley as Zeebe, Paula Gaya Bisquerra, Lennox and Hatipoglu placed second (1:44.31) while Shimkus, Holgersson, Petropoulou and Sumida earned third (1:47.45). Petropoulou was the team’s top finisher in the 100 butterfly as she took fourth (57.71).
Next Tulane heads to Denton, Texas to take on North Texas on Saturday, Oct. 25, starting at 10 a.m. with the diving portion of the meet.