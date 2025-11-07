Tulane Green Wave On SI

Tulane Swimming & Diving Hosts Rice, Then Travels to LSU Quad Meet This Weekend

Home and away meets await the Green Wave aquatics this weekend, first at home, then to Baton Rouge.

Doug Joubert

Tulane Swimming Schedule for the Weekend
Tulane Swimming Schedule for the Weekend / Tulane Athletics

The Tulane swimming and diving team gets back in the pool this week with both a home meet at the Reily Center Natatorium on Friday, Nov. 7, at 4 p.m. against Rice and on the road in Baton Rouge at the LSU Quad Meet against Rice, Houston and LSU on Saturday, Nov. 8, at 12 p.m. at the LSU Natatorium. The live stats for each of the meets can be followed on Meet Mobile, which is subscription phone-only live stat app. Both meets are expected to be broadcasted with Friday’s meet shown on ESPN+, while the Saturday road event can be seen on SEC Network+.

Coming off a Meet Victory

Last time out, the Tulane swimming and diving team earned a thrilling 148.5-92.5 road dual meet victory over North Texas on Saturday, Oct. 25. The program won nine events on the day, including both relays, and also totaled 24 top three finishes. Lise Coetzee and Andrea Zeebe both won a pair of individual events. Coetzee earned victories in the 200 free (1:54.08) and in the 500 free (5:09.79), while Zeebe was the victor in the 400 IM (4:29.75) and the 200 back (2;03.36). Varvara Gkiouzepa Petropoulou won the 1000 free (10:22.53). Sydney Mullin took third in the event (10:45.13). Olcaytu Hatipoglu won the 50 breast (24.55). Marin Shimkus tied for second (24.92). Eliza Lennox won the 100 free (51.13). The 200 free relay team of Lennox, Hatipoglu, Petropoulou and Shimkus won their event (1:36.56). The 400 free relay team of Zeebe, Paula Gaya Bisquerra, Lennox and Hatipoglu also earned an event victory (3:52.84).

Tulane’s program, under the direction of Head Coach Amanda Caldwell, was picked for fourth in the 2025-26 American Preseason Poll with 35 points.

The 2025-26 roster for Tulane includes 15 returners and 11 newcomers. The team’s returners are Layla Allen, Taylor Cekay, Lise Coetzee, Charley Floyd, Paula Gaya Bisquerra, Varvara Gkiouzepa Petropoulou, Olcaytu Hatipoglu, Phoebe Johnson, Sydney Mullin, Gwen Shahboz, Eva Shawver, Rafaela Sumida, Ece Tanriverdi, Kelsey Weddington and Andrea Zeebe. The program’s newcomers are Danielle Barberie, Libby Brewer, Nicole Fant, Casey Freeman, Ebba Holgersson, Mary Kate Kupsky, Eliza Lennox, Tannah Proudfoot, Samantha Schoenborn, Marin Shimkus and Maya Superfon.

Next, the team heads to Houston, Texas to compete in the Phill Hansel Invitational from Nov. 19-21 at the CRWC Natatorium.

Remaining 2025-26 Tulane Swimming & Diving Schedule

Nov. 7 – Rice – 4 p.m.
Nov. 8 – at LSU, vs. Rice and vs. Houston – 12 p.m.
Nov. 19-21 – at Phill Hansel – TBA
Dec. 13 – at Open Water Championships (Qualifiers) – TBA
Dec. 15-17 – at UNLV Invitational – TBA
Dec. 30-Jan. 5 – at San Diego – TBA
Jan. 16-17 – Mardi Gras Invitational – All Day
Jan. 24 – at West Florida – 11 a.m.
Feb. 18-21 - at American Conference Championships (Greensboro, NC) – All Day
March 8-11 – at Zone D Diving (Qualifiers) – All Day
March 12-14 – at NIC (Qualifiers at Ocala, FL) – All Day
March 18-21 – at NCAA (Qualifiers at Atlanta, GA) – All Day

Courtesy Tulane Athletics

feed

Published
Doug Joubert
DOUG JOUBERT

Doug has covered a gamut of sporting events in his fifty-plus years in the field. He started doing sideline reporting for Louisiana Tech football games for the student radio station. Doug was Sports Director for KNOE-AM/FM in Monroe in the mid-80s, winning numerous awards from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association for Best Sportscast and Best Play-by-Play. High school play-by-play for teams in Monroe, Natchitoches, New Orleans, and Thibodaux, LA dot his resume. He did college play-by-play for Northwestern State University in Natchitoches for nine years. Then, moving to the Crescent City, Doug did television PBP of Tulane games and even filled in for legendary Tulane broadcaster, Ken Berthelot in the only game Kenny ever missed while doing the Green Wave games. His father was an alumnus of Tulane in the 1940s, so Doug has attended Tulane football games in old Tulane Stadium, the Superdome, and Yulman. He was one of the 86,000 plus on December 1, 1973, sitting in the North End Zone to seeTulane shutout the LSU Tigers, 14-0. He was there when the Posse ruled Fogelman and in Turchin when the Wave made it to the World Series. He currently is the public address voice of the Tulane baseball team.

Home/Other Sports