Tulane Swimming & Diving Hosts Rice, Then Travels to LSU Quad Meet This Weekend
The Tulane swimming and diving team gets back in the pool this week with both a home meet at the Reily Center Natatorium on Friday, Nov. 7, at 4 p.m. against Rice and on the road in Baton Rouge at the LSU Quad Meet against Rice, Houston and LSU on Saturday, Nov. 8, at 12 p.m. at the LSU Natatorium. The live stats for each of the meets can be followed on Meet Mobile, which is subscription phone-only live stat app. Both meets are expected to be broadcasted with Friday’s meet shown on ESPN+, while the Saturday road event can be seen on SEC Network+.
Coming off a Meet Victory
Last time out, the Tulane swimming and diving team earned a thrilling 148.5-92.5 road dual meet victory over North Texas on Saturday, Oct. 25. The program won nine events on the day, including both relays, and also totaled 24 top three finishes. Lise Coetzee and Andrea Zeebe both won a pair of individual events. Coetzee earned victories in the 200 free (1:54.08) and in the 500 free (5:09.79), while Zeebe was the victor in the 400 IM (4:29.75) and the 200 back (2;03.36). Varvara Gkiouzepa Petropoulou won the 1000 free (10:22.53). Sydney Mullin took third in the event (10:45.13). Olcaytu Hatipoglu won the 50 breast (24.55). Marin Shimkus tied for second (24.92). Eliza Lennox won the 100 free (51.13). The 200 free relay team of Lennox, Hatipoglu, Petropoulou and Shimkus won their event (1:36.56). The 400 free relay team of Zeebe, Paula Gaya Bisquerra, Lennox and Hatipoglu also earned an event victory (3:52.84).
Tulane’s program, under the direction of Head Coach Amanda Caldwell, was picked for fourth in the 2025-26 American Preseason Poll with 35 points.
The 2025-26 roster for Tulane includes 15 returners and 11 newcomers. The team’s returners are Layla Allen, Taylor Cekay, Lise Coetzee, Charley Floyd, Paula Gaya Bisquerra, Varvara Gkiouzepa Petropoulou, Olcaytu Hatipoglu, Phoebe Johnson, Sydney Mullin, Gwen Shahboz, Eva Shawver, Rafaela Sumida, Ece Tanriverdi, Kelsey Weddington and Andrea Zeebe. The program’s newcomers are Danielle Barberie, Libby Brewer, Nicole Fant, Casey Freeman, Ebba Holgersson, Mary Kate Kupsky, Eliza Lennox, Tannah Proudfoot, Samantha Schoenborn, Marin Shimkus and Maya Superfon.
Next, the team heads to Houston, Texas to compete in the Phill Hansel Invitational from Nov. 19-21 at the CRWC Natatorium.
Remaining 2025-26 Tulane Swimming & Diving Schedule
Nov. 7 – Rice – 4 p.m.
Nov. 8 – at LSU, vs. Rice and vs. Houston – 12 p.m.
Nov. 19-21 – at Phill Hansel – TBA
Dec. 13 – at Open Water Championships (Qualifiers) – TBA
Dec. 15-17 – at UNLV Invitational – TBA
Dec. 30-Jan. 5 – at San Diego – TBA
Jan. 16-17 – Mardi Gras Invitational – All Day
Jan. 24 – at West Florida – 11 a.m.
Feb. 18-21 - at American Conference Championships (Greensboro, NC) – All Day
March 8-11 – at Zone D Diving (Qualifiers) – All Day
March 12-14 – at NIC (Qualifiers at Ocala, FL) – All Day
March 18-21 – at NCAA (Qualifiers at Atlanta, GA) – All Day
Courtesy Tulane Athletics