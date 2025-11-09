Tulane Swimming & Diving Totals 23 Season Bests at LSU Quad Meet
The Tulane swimming and diving team had 28 top 10 event marks, plus 11 personal bests, and 23 season bests in the LSU Quad Meet on Saturday at the LSU Natatorium.
Tulane ended up falling head-to-head to the three others schools at the meet in losing 211-89 to Rice, 227-73 to Houston and 225-74 to LSU.
“This weekend our team raced with belief, composure, and heart,” Head Coach Amanda Caldwell stated. “Exactly what it means to be a Wave Maker. Eight races in less than 22 hours, and they kept finding ways to rise and execute when it mattered most. The hay is in the barn, and we’re ready to rest and roll into Phill Hansel with confidence.”
Eliza Lennox led the team on the day for the second straight meet. She finished third in the 50 free (22.99). Her time was a season best, ranks fifth all-time at Tulane in the event and was an NIC B cut. She also took sixth in the 100 fly (54.97). Her time in the event was a personal best and ranks her seventh all-time at Tulane plus was an NIC B cut.
The group of Andrea Zeebe, Paula Gaya Bisquerra, Lennox and Rafaela Sumida finished eighth in the 200 free relay (1:43.78).
Lise Coetzee took seventh in the 1000 free (10:03.96). Her time was a season best. She also was 10th in the 500 free (4:57.18).
Zeebe placed fifth in 200 free (1:50.84). The time was a personal best. Varvara Gkiouzepa Petropoulou earned ninth in the event (1:52.44).
Nicole Fant earned ninth in the 100 back with a season best 57.33. Marin Shimkus took 10th (57.95).
Bisquerra led a group of four Tulane swimmers that placed in the top 10 in the 100 breast. Bisquerra placed seventh with a season best 1:04.16. She was followed by Gwen Shahboz in eighth (1:04.25), Danielle Barberie in ninth (1:04.33) and Ebba Holgersson in 10th with a personal best 1:04.59.
Petropoulou took eighth in the 200 fly with a season best 2:02.27.
In the 50 free, in addition to Lennox’s third place finish, Olcaytu Hatipoglu took eighth (23.96) and Sumida was ninth in a personal best 23.99. Hatipoglu also earned 10th in the 100 fly (56.56).
Kelsey Weddington finished eighth in the 1-meter diving (219.75 pts.), while Libby Brewer was 10th (209.50 pts.).
Zeebe earned sixth in the 200 back in a season best 1:58.19. She also was sixth in the 200 IM (2:03.41).
Shahboz was sixth in the 200 breast (2:16.61), while Holgersson took 10th (2:20.34). Shahboz also earned ninth in the 200 IM (2:05.64).
Brewer took eighth in the 3-meter diving (219.80 pts.), Weddington earned ninth (208.30 pts) and Taylor Cekay was 10th (208.10 pts.).
The 400 free relay team of Lennox, Petropoulou, Coetzee and Fant earned fifth (3:29.03).
Next, Tulane travels to Houston for the Phill Hansel Invitational from Nov. 19-21.