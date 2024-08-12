How can Tulane Guarantee a Win Against South Florida?
Tulane kicks off conference play this season hosting USF in Week 5, an opponent against which they have historically fared well. USF will likely be 2-2 at best heading into this matchup, with projected losses against Alabama in Week 2 and Miami in Week 4.
The Bulls have one of the most experienced offenses in the country. The only two starters on their offense who will not be seniors are their left guard and starting quarterback, Byrum Brown. Brown started all thirteen games for USF last season, throwing for over 3,000 yards and 26 touchdowns. Brown, a dual-threat quarterback, also added 809 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground. USF likely has the second-best quarterback behind Memphis’s Seth Henigan in the conference.
USF’s top four receivers will all be seniors next season, the leader of the bunch being sixth-year senior Sean Atkins. Last season was Atkins’ most productive year, as he recorded over 1,000 yards and 7 touchdowns. Atkins was Byrum Brown’s go-to target last year and will be again this season.
If USF has a weakness on offense, it’s their rushing attack. Ta’ron Keith will be added to the team this year after spending the previous four seasons at Bowling Green State, where he never broke 400 yards on the ground. Despite their experience, the offensive line also leaves much to be desired. However, Keith becomes a threat in the receiving game, where he put up almost 500 yards last season alone.
The Bulls are balanced on defense but not nearly as talented as the Wave. Tulane should succeed on the ground if they can avoid senior linebacker Jhalyn Shuler. Shuler is easily the best-run defender on the team and likely the best player on defense. Last season, Shuler was a tackle machine, racking up 97 tackles and 8.5 tackles for a loss. Despite the one stand-out run defender, the Wave should be able to find success on the ground.
In the secondary, USF’s biggest threat is cornerback Aamaris Brown, who spent the first two seasons of his career with Kansas State. Much like their front seven, USF’s secondary has just one player that poses a threat. Do not let the lack of defensive talent on this roster lead you to believe it will be an easy win for Tulane. While USF will not be the best defensively, they have one of the most explosive offenses Tulane will face all season. If Tulane can control their offense, it should be an easy win, but if USF can turn this game into a shootout, things could get scary for Tulane.