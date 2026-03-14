Six Tulane Bowlers Compete in USBC ISC Sectional

The 17th-ranked Green Wave was well represented at Cityview Lanes Friday as six Tulane bowlers competed in the USBC ISC sectional qualifier. Juanelyz Solla and Linnea Holcomb led the squad as they finished 45th and 46th, respectively.

Each competitor bowled six games in the event with the top four bowlers from each of the four sectional sites plus eight more top finishers qualifying for the USBC Intercollegiate Singles Championship (ISC). The Forth Worth sectional qualified its top-five finishers out of 137 total participants.

Solla Top TU Bowler

Tulane’s top finisher was Juanelyz Solla, who placed 45th with a pin total of 1,143. She bowled games of 190-192-162-200-183-216. Linnea Holcomb was just behind with a tally of 1,141 in 46th. She posted games of 170-136-194-225-203-213.

Mia Stolakis was 73rd with a total of 1,089 behind scores of 206-173-170-165-173-202. Sarah Rubi, who earlier today was named to the Conference USA All-Academic Team, placed 81st with a score of 1,077. Her games were 203-146-209-147-189-183. In 85th was Paige Matiasek, who tallied 1,070 with games of 180-217-180-226-152-115. Emma Figert rounded out the Tulane contingent in 134th with a total of 913. She scored games of 108-118-184-147-187-169.

The team sectional qualifier begins Saturday and takes place over the course of the next two days. The Forth Worth sectional features 18 total teams with the top four advancing to the USBC Intercollegiate Team Championship (ITC). Teams will bowl 64 Baker games across both days of action with tomorrow’s slate beginning at 8:30 a.m.

Portions Courtesy Tulane Athletics