Unlikely Reunion is Exactly What Tulane Green Wave Needed Along Offensive Line
The Tulane Green Wave has undergone some major changes this offseason. With head coach Willie Fritz departing and taking the head coaching job with Houston, roster turnover was expected.
Jon Sumrall, who took the head coaching job after an excellent two-year stint at Troy, was going to bring some of his own players. Some who were at Troy with him followed to Tulane, while others found opportunities at Power Four schools.
One of the players who took the latter route was left tackle Derrick Graham. Graham committed to Texas A&M and was with the team during spring workouts. Something didn’t click, and he re-opened his commitment.
But, he knew where he was going to end up all along. Playing for Sumrall is what Graham wanted.
“Once I got in the portal (a second time), I knew this was the place I needed to be,” he said, via Guerry Smith of NOLA.com. “It’s been great. A great city and just being able to get back with coach Sumrall, it’s been exactly what I suspected.”
It was a fortunate turn of events for the Green Wave. Left tackle Trey Tuggle went down with a knee injury near the end of spring practice. That left a huge void in the lineup, as the depth behind Tuggle was dangerously thin.
True and redshirt freshmen were all that Sumrall and his staff had to turn to. That was, until they reunited with Graham, who is a saving grace and will step right into the starting lineup.
“He’s big, athletic, smart, tough and understands leverage,” Sumrall said of Graham. “He has a lot of time on task. He’s just a really solid player, and it’s been fun to watch him since he came back here. He’s continued to improve his craft and has a really bright future. The sky’s the limit for what he can become.”
Graham has not gone into detail about what led to him leaving the Aggies after spring practice. He landed there despite several major conference schools pursuing him in the transfer portal, so the decision to leave came as a surprise. A large selling point at Tulane is offensive line coach Dan Roushar, whom Graham referred to as a great teacher.
Alas, everything happens for a reason. Whatever led to Graham no longer wanting to be a part of the Texas A&M program, Tulane is directly benefitting from it. His arrival has shored up the offensive line, as the 6-foot-4, 314-pound athletically gifted big man has been starting at left tackle since he arrived in New Orleans.