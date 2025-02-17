Former Tulane Football Star Signs Futures Contract With Super Bowl Champs
On Friday, the Super Bowl 59 champion Philadelphia Eagles signed 13 players to reserve/future contracts for next season. Included in the bunch was former Tulane Green Wave star cornerback Parry Nickerson.
Nickerson signed with the Eagles and was placed on the practice squad in October after being released on Aug. 26. He did not see any live game action in the 2024 season, but he will get a Super Bowl ring after the Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs, 40-22, in Nickerson's hometown of New Orleans.
Nickerson has bounced around the league since 2018 when he was drafted by the New York Jets in the sixth round of the NFL Draft. Parry has played with the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings and Miami Dolphins during his career. Nickerson also spent a week with the Jacksonville Jaguars, but saw no action.
The 5-10, 182-pound defensive back has suffered some injuries in the past and missed two seasons as a result. He played in one game in 2020 before being sidelined with the Packers. He spent the rest of the season on injured reserve. He signed a reserve/futures contract with the Miami Dolphins after the 2023 season.
It was during his time with Miami that Nickerson got to know Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. More importantly. Fangio got to know Nickerson. When an opening on the practice squad came up after wide receiver Parris Campbell was elevated to the active roster, Fangio did not hesitate to pull the trigger on his former pupil.
Fangio also got to work with Nickerson during training camp until the latter was released just before cut down day at the end of the preseason.
The former Green Wave star totaled 188 tackles during his five years at Tulane. He started 46 games and secured 16 interceptions, 31 passes defended, and also scored two touchdowns.
During his first season in New Orleans with the Green Wave, he suffered a bad knee injury which was considered by many to be career threatening. Nickerson showed his resiliency and came back faster and better than anticipated.
He stormed back to have a college career that culminated in him being a nominee for the Jim Thorpe Award which goes to the country's finest defensive back during his senior season.
Nickerson has always been known for his speed, which endears him to Fangio, who loves players with high-end motors. Nickerson ran a 4.32 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis during the pre-draft process in 2018.