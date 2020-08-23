Following NBA Draft Lottery, A Wide Range of Possibilities Emerge for Cole Anthony

The NBA Draft Lottery took place on Thursday evening and we now know the full draft order for the 2020 NBA Draft, which will take place on Friday, October 16.

Here’s how the lottery will play out on draft night:

Minnesota Timberwolves Golden State Warriors Charlotte Hornets Chicago Bulls Cleveland Cavaliers Atlanta Hawks Detroit Pistons New York Knicks Washington Wizards Phoenix Suns San Antonio Spurs Sacramento Kings New Orleans Pelicans Boston Celtics (from Memphis Grizzlies)

With the order set, draft experts are now able to create more accurate mock drafts based on team needs and historical drafting patterns. This helps us get a better idea of where the lone Tar Heel expected to be drafted, Cole Anthony, will land.

Based on some of the major national mock drafts, Anthony projects to go anywhere from as high as 10 (Suns) to as low as 21 (76ers). Obviously, anything can happen on draft night (good or bad), but this means that he will likely land somewhere between the back end of the lottery and the back end of the first round.

Here are examples of mock drafts from around the country, listed in order from highest to lowest draft spot projection for Anthony:

NBC Sports (James Ham) – 10 (Suns)

CBS Sports (Gary Parrish) – 11 (Spurs)

CBS Sports (Kyle Boone) – 12 (Kings)

NetScouts Basketball (Carl Berman) – 12 (Kings)

The Ringer (Kevin O’Connor) – 14 (Celtics)

SB Nation (Ricky O’Donnell) – 14 (Celtics)

Yahoo Sports (Krysten Peek) – 14 (Celtics)

ESPN (Jonathan Givony) – 15 (Magic)

SportsIllustrated.com (Jeremy Woo) – 15 (Magic)

Forbes.com (Tommy Beer) – 16 (Trail Blazers)

NBADraftRoom.com – 17 (Timberwolves)

The Athletic (Sam Vecenie) – 19 (Nets)

Bleacher Report (Jonathan Wasserman) – 20 (Heat)

Tankathon – 20 (Heat)

NBADraft.net – 21 (76ers)

The complete draft order is as follows:

First Round

Minnesota Golden State Charlotte Chicago Cleveland Atlanta Detroit New York Washington Phoenix San Antonio Sacramento New Orleans Boston (from Memphis) Orlando Portland Minnesota (from Brooklyn via Atlanta) Dallas Brooklyn (from Philadelphia via Los Angeles Clippers) Miami Philadelphia (from Oklahoma City via Orland and Philadelphia) Denver (from Houston) Utah Jazz Milwaukee (from Indiana) Oklahoma City (from Denver) Boston New York (from Los Angeles Clippers) Los Angeles Lakers Toronto Boston (from Milwaukee via Phoenix)

Second Round

(31.) Dallas (from Golden State) (32.) Charlotte (from Cleveland via Los Angeles Clippers and Orlando) (33.) Minnesota (34.) Philadelphia (from Atlanta) (35.) Sacramento (from Detroit via Phoenix) (36.) Philadelphia (from New York) (37.) Washington (from Chicago) (38.) New York (from Charlotte) (39.) New Orleans (from Washington via Milwaukee) (40.) Memphis (from Phoenix) (41.) San Antonio (42.) New Orleans (43.) Sacramento (44.) Chicago (from Memphis) (45.) Orlando (46.) Portland (47.) Boston (from Brooklyn via Charlotte, Orlando, and Philadelphia) (48.) Golden State (from Dallas via Philadelphia) (49.) Philadelphia (50.) Atlanta (from Miami via Sacramento, Cleveland, and Boston) (51.) Golden State (from Utah via Dallas, Detroit, and Cleveland) (52.) Sacramento (from Houston) (53.) Oklahoma City (54.) Indiana (55.) Brooklyn (from Denver) (56.) Charlotte (from Boston) (57.) Los Angeles Clippers (58.) Philadelphia (from Los Angeles Lakers via Orlando) (59.) Toronto (60.) New Orleans (from Milwaukee)

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking “Follow” on the top right hand corner of the page.

Send Isaac Schade an email to talk more about this article.

Follow us on Twitter: @SI_Heels | @isaacschade

Please post any comments below!