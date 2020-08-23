SI.com
Following NBA Draft Lottery, A Wide Range of Possibilities Emerge for Cole Anthony

isaacschade

The NBA Draft Lottery took place on Thursday evening and we now know the full draft order for the 2020 NBA Draft, which will take place on Friday, October 16.

Here’s how the lottery will play out on draft night:

  1. Minnesota Timberwolves
  2. Golden State Warriors
  3. Charlotte Hornets
  4. Chicago Bulls
  5. Cleveland Cavaliers
  6. Atlanta Hawks
  7. Detroit Pistons
  8. New York Knicks
  9. Washington Wizards
  10. Phoenix Suns
  11. San Antonio Spurs
  12. Sacramento Kings
  13. New Orleans Pelicans
  14. Boston Celtics (from Memphis Grizzlies)

With the order set, draft experts are now able to create more accurate mock drafts based on team needs and historical drafting patterns. This helps us get a better idea of where the lone Tar Heel expected to be drafted, Cole Anthony, will land.

Based on some of the major national mock drafts, Anthony projects to go anywhere from as high as 10 (Suns) to as low as 21 (76ers). Obviously, anything can happen on draft night (good or bad), but this means that he will likely land somewhere between the back end of the lottery and the back end of the first round.

Here are examples of mock drafts from around the country, listed in order from highest to lowest draft spot projection for Anthony:

  • NBC Sports (James Ham) – 10 (Suns)
  • CBS Sports (Gary Parrish) – 11 (Spurs)
  • CBS Sports (Kyle Boone) – 12 (Kings)
  • NetScouts Basketball (Carl Berman) – 12 (Kings)
  • The Ringer (Kevin O’Connor) – 14 (Celtics)
  • SB Nation (Ricky O’Donnell) – 14 (Celtics)
  • Yahoo Sports (Krysten Peek) – 14 (Celtics)
  • ESPN (Jonathan Givony) – 15 (Magic)
  • SportsIllustrated.com (Jeremy Woo) – 15 (Magic)
  • Forbes.com (Tommy Beer) – 16 (Trail Blazers)
  • NBADraftRoom.com – 17 (Timberwolves)
  • The Athletic (Sam Vecenie) – 19 (Nets)
  • Bleacher Report (Jonathan Wasserman) – 20 (Heat)
  • Tankathon – 20 (Heat)
  • NBADraft.net – 21 (76ers)

The complete draft order is as follows:

First Round

  1. Minnesota
  2. Golden State
  3. Charlotte
  4. Chicago
  5. Cleveland
  6. Atlanta
  7. Detroit
  8. New York
  9. Washington
  10. Phoenix
  11. San Antonio
  12. Sacramento
  13. New Orleans
  14. Boston (from Memphis)
  15. Orlando
  16. Portland
  17. Minnesota (from Brooklyn via Atlanta)
  18. Dallas
  19. Brooklyn (from Philadelphia via Los Angeles Clippers)
  20. Miami
  21. Philadelphia (from Oklahoma City via Orland and Philadelphia)
  22. Denver (from Houston)
  23. Utah Jazz
  24. Milwaukee (from Indiana)
  25. Oklahoma City (from Denver)
  26. Boston
  27. New York (from Los Angeles Clippers)
  28. Los Angeles Lakers
  29. Toronto
  30. Boston (from Milwaukee via Phoenix)

Second Round

  1. (31.) Dallas (from Golden State)
  2. (32.) Charlotte (from Cleveland via Los Angeles Clippers and Orlando)
  3. (33.) Minnesota
  4. (34.) Philadelphia (from Atlanta)
  5. (35.) Sacramento (from Detroit via Phoenix)
  6. (36.) Philadelphia (from New York)
  7. (37.) Washington (from Chicago)
  8. (38.) New York (from Charlotte)
  9. (39.) New Orleans (from Washington via Milwaukee)
  10. (40.) Memphis (from Phoenix)
  11. (41.) San Antonio
  12. (42.) New Orleans
  13. (43.) Sacramento
  14. (44.) Chicago (from Memphis)
  15. (45.) Orlando
  16. (46.) Portland
  17. (47.) Boston (from Brooklyn via Charlotte, Orlando, and Philadelphia)
  18. (48.) Golden State (from Dallas via Philadelphia)
  19. (49.) Philadelphia
  20. (50.) Atlanta (from Miami via Sacramento, Cleveland, and Boston)
  21. (51.) Golden State (from Utah via Dallas, Detroit, and Cleveland)
  22. (52.) Sacramento (from Houston)
  23. (53.) Oklahoma City
  24. (54.) Indiana
  25. (55.) Brooklyn (from Denver)
  26. (56.) Charlotte (from Boston)
  27. (57.) Los Angeles Clippers
  28. (58.) Philadelphia (from Los Angeles Lakers via Orlando)
  29. (59.) Toronto
  30. (60.) New Orleans (from Milwaukee)

