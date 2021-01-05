2022 Shooter Nick Smith Jr. Includes UNC in Top 10

Nick Smith Jr. is a 6-foot-4, 170-pound shooting guard in the class of 2022. The standout from Sherwood, Arkansas’ Sylvan Hills High recently cut his list of colleges to a top 10. Smith has said this will be his only cut, and his next announcement will be his final college choice, selected from that list.

The North Carolina Tar Heels made the cut, getting selected to Smith’s top 10, along with Arkansas, Georgetown, Texas Tech, Kansas, Baylor, Oral Roberts, Auburn, Florida, and Ole Miss.

Among the schools that offered Smith a scholarship but didn’t make the cut were Alabama, Kansas State, Oklahoma State and Texas.

Smith averaged 21.3 ppg as a sophomore and was named Underclassman of the Year by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. He also averaged three rebounds and three steals a game and hit 35 percent of his three-pointers. Smith also hit more than half of his two-point shots and shot 85 percent from the free throw line.

This year, in the early going, he’s averaging 28 points, 11 rebounds, 6 assists, and 3 steals. He’s had some of his best games against other top college prospects, including 35 points and 12 rebounds against Arkansas commit Joseph Pinion, 32 points and 15 boards against Bryson Warren (offers from Georgetown, Oklahoma State and Auburn) and K. Annor Boateng (Arkansas offer).

North Carolina does not have a commitment from the class of 2022 yet Smith is the top shooting guard on the Tar Heels’ list of targets in the class.

