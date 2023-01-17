2024 five-star Ian Jackson commits to UNC

Ian Jackson, the No. 2 overall recruit in the class of 2024, announced his commitment to North Carolina on Monday.

Jackson made his decision on ESPNU as part of the Hoophall Classic event at the National Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Mass.

The five-star recruit had listed the Tar Heels among his finalists along with Kentucky, Arkansas, LSU, and Oregon.

Jackson took an official visit to Chapel Hill on January 6th and closed out his recruiting trips on January 11th at Arkansas.

Heading into the final stretch of his recruitment, it was rumored that the Kentucky Wildcats were the favorite. Hubert Davis and company turned on the full-court press, visiting Jackson on Sunday night.

According to InsideCarolina, the Wildcats appeared to be in the driver's seats for Jackson's commitment until his visit to North Carolina last week.

In an interview with IC, Jackson discussed his decision to commit to Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels.

"(What) stood out to me (on the visit) was how much of a family everyone is there. The whole coaching staff played there, so it was cool how everybody is familiar with the program and the culture. It says a lot about UNC that all the former players and coaches come back to the school for their careers."

Jackson becomes the fourth member of the North Carolina's 2024 recruiting class, joining five-star Elliot Cadeau, Drake Powell, and James Brown.

As it stands, the Tar Heels hold the No. 1 rated unit in all of college basketball and are in play for others in the junior class.

Can North Carolina continue their success on the recruiting trail and bring in one of the best recruiting classes in the program's history?