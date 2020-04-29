ACC Tournament Returns to Greensboro in 2023

ACC Commissioner John Swofford announced the 2023 Atlantic Coast Conference Men's Basketball Tournament will return to Greensboro, North Carolina; the Greensboro coliseum will host the event. After COVID-19 awareness heightened, the tournament in 2020 was cut short just two days in.

“The partnership between the ACC and the city of Greensboro is extremely special, and one that has spanned nearly seven decades,” Swofford said. “The decision to bring the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament back to the Greensboro Coliseum was the right thing to do and we look forward to returning in 2023. We also appreciate the annual hospitality shown to our teams, schools, alumni and fans while hosting the ACC Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships, the ACC Women’s Basketball Championship and the ACC Women’s Golf Championship.”

The ACC commissioner also announced the future sites for the next three years,

Future ACC Tournament Sites:

2021 – Capital One Arena; Washington, D.C.

2022 – Barclays Center; Brooklyn, N.Y.

2023 – Greensboro Coliseum; Greensboro, N.C.

Despite the ACC venturing to other sites, the Greensboro coliseum has hosted the tournament more than any other venue, 28. The tournament has been following the footprint of different ACC schools allowing along the coast to receive the comfortability in experiencing their team on a home court advantage.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page.

Also be sure to like us on Twitter: @UNConMaven and Quierra Luck @Quierra_Luck

Please post any comments below! We'd love to interact with you!