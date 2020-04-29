AllTarHeels
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

ACC Tournament Returns to Greensboro in 2023

Quierra Luck

ACC Commissioner John Swofford announced the 2023 Atlantic Coast Conference Men's Basketball Tournament will return to Greensboro, North Carolina; the Greensboro coliseum will host the event. After COVID-19 awareness heightened, the tournament in 2020 was cut short just two days in. 

“The partnership between the ACC and the city of Greensboro is extremely special, and one that has spanned nearly seven decades,” Swofford said. “The decision to bring the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament back to the Greensboro Coliseum was the right thing to do and we look forward to returning in 2023. We also appreciate the annual hospitality shown to our teams, schools, alumni and fans while hosting the ACC Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships, the ACC Women’s Basketball Championship and the ACC Women’s Golf Championship.” 

The ACC commissioner also announced the future sites for the next three years, 

Future ACC Tournament Sites:
2021 – Capital One Arena; Washington, D.C.
2022 – Barclays Center; Brooklyn, N.Y.
2023 – Greensboro Coliseum; Greensboro, N.C.

Despite the ACC venturing to other sites, the Greensboro coliseum has hosted the tournament more than any other venue, 28. The tournament has been following the footprint of different ACC schools allowing along the coast to receive the comfortability in experiencing their team on a home court advantage.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page.

Also be sure to like us on Twitter: @UNConMaven and Quierra Luck @Quierra_Luck

Please post any comments below! We'd love to interact with you!

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

UNC Offers 2021 Five-Star Prospect, Hunter Sallis

Five-star prospect, Hunter Sallis, just announced via his social media, that UNC offered him a scholarship.

Quierra Luck

Caleb Love Approached by G-League; Confirms Commitment to UNC

With the G-League re-vamping their incentives, should there be new rules put in place concerning who or when they can approach recruits?

Quierra Luck

Roy Williams Reacts To UNC Fanbase Winning Fox Sports Fan Bracket

If UNC can't raise a banner in the Dean Dome for winning the NCCA Tournament, why not win a billboard proclaiming to have the best fanbase in college basketball?

Quierra Luck

Kerwin Walton Completes Carolina's Impressive Class

After a delayed announcement over the weekend, Kerwin Walton has committed to Roy Williams and the Tar Heels on Monday morning.

Jonah Lossiah

Breaking: Four-Star Prospect Kerwin Walton Verbally Commits to UNC

2020 commit and four-star prospect guard, Kerwin Walton, has announced his verbal commit to UNC

Quierra Luck

Live Blog: Part Four, 'The Last Dance'

Follow along with us as we watch ESPN's 30 for 30: 'The Last Dance' and blog in real time!

Quierra Luck

Live Blog: Part Three, 'The Last Dance'

Follow along with us as we watch ESPN's 30 for 30: 'The Last Dance' and blog in real time!

Quierra Luck

Why Jeremiah Francis' Decision to Transfer Makes Perfect Sense

The Ohio native was thought to be the perfect back-up to incoming freshmen, but something made him change his mind about the university, and it's not as deep as you think.

Quierra Luck

by

damack229

Four-Star Prospect Jahvaree Ritzie Cuts List to Five

Jahvaree Ritzie, a four-star defensive end out of Glenn HS (Kernersville, NC), trimmed his list to five potential schools.

Jonah Lossiah

Breaking: Four Tar Heels Sign as Undrafted Free Agents

Myles Dorn, Antonio Williams, Dominque Ross and Aaron Crawford wait is finally over, they have officially achieved their NFL dreams.

Quierra Luck