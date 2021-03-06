ACC Standings Update and Weekend Schedule (March 5, 2021)

Here's your weekly ACC standings update and game schedule heading into the final weekend of the regular season.

This is it. The final weekend of the 2020-21 regular season. Although the Tar Heels have been up and down, they are in an infinitely better position than they were this time last year.

While Carolina is not yet a lock to make the NCAA Tournament, a win on Senior Night against Duke would likely do the trick (while also sealing the Blue Devils' fate, save for a miraculous conference tournament run).

Seven ACC teams have already completed their conference schedule, while the remaining eight will put a cap on the regular season today (Saturday).

That said, let's briefly explore each team's conference seeding possibilities heading into the final Saturday of the season.

Florida State

Current ACC Tournament Seed: 1

Current ACC win percentage: .786

Games left: 1 (@ Notre Dame)

ACC win percentage with win: .800

ACC win percentage with loss: .733

ACC Tournament Seed Range: 1-2

Virginia

Current ACC Tournament Seed: 2

Current ACC win percentage: .750

Games left: 1 (@ Louisville)

ACC win percentage with win: .765

ACC win percentage with loss: .706

ACC Tournament Seed Range: 1-2

Virginia Tech

Current ACC Tournament Seed: 3

ACC win percentage: .692

Games left: 0

ACC Tournament Seed Range: 3-4

Louisville

Current ACC Tournament Seed: 4

Current ACC win percentage: .667

Games left: 1 (vs. Virginia)

ACC win percentage with win: .692

ACC win percentage with loss: .615

ACC Tournament Seed Range: 3-7

Georgia Tech

Current ACC Tournament Seed: 5

ACC win percentage: .647

Games left: 0

ACC Tournament Seed Range: 4-5

Clemson

Current ACC Tournament Seed: 6 (beat UNC head-to-head)

Current ACC win percentage: .600

Games left: 1 (vs. Pittsburgh)

ACC win percentage with win: .625

ACC win percentage with loss: .563

ACC Tournament Seed Range: 5-7

North Carolina

Current ACC Tournament Seed: 7 (lost to Clemson head-to-head)

Current ACC win percentage: .600

Games left: 1 (vs. Duke)

ACC win percentage with win: .625

ACC win percentage with loss: .563

ACC Tournament Seed Range: 5-8

Syracuse

Current ACC Tournament Seed: 8

ACC win percentage: .563

Games left: 0

ACC Tournament Seed Range: 7-8

Duke

Current ACC Tournament Seed: 9 (beat NC State head-to-head)

Current ACC win percentage: .529

Games left: 1 (@ North Carolina)

ACC win percentage with win: .556

ACC win percentage with loss: .500

ACC Tournament Seed Range: 9-10

North Carolina State

Current ACC Tournament Seed: 10 (lost to Duke head-to-head)

ACC win percentage: .529

Games left: 0

ACC Tournament Seed Range: 9-10

Pittsburgh

Current ACC Tournament Seed: 11

Current ACC win percentage: .400

Games left: 1 (@ Clemson)

ACC win percentage with win: .438

ACC win percentage with loss: .375

ACC Tournament Seed Range: 11-12

Notre Dame

Current ACC Tournament Seed: 12

Current ACC win percentage: .353

Games left: 1 (vs. Florida State)

ACC win percentage with win: .389

ACC win percentage with loss: .333

ACC Tournament Seed Range: 11-12

Miami

Current ACC Tournament Seed: 13

ACC win percentage: .211

Games left: 0

ACC Tournament Seed Range: 13

Wake Forest

Current ACC Tournament Seed: 14

ACC win percentage: .167

Games left: 0

ACC Tournament Seed Range: 14

Boston College

Current ACC Tournament Seed: 15

ACC win percentage: .154

Games left: 0

ACC Tournament Seed Range: 15

As you can see from the information above, only three teams are looked into their seeds for the ACC tournament, but there is not much variability. Every team, save North Carolina, Louisville, and Clemson, knows their seed within two spots. Louisville has the greatest remaining variability, with the possibility to wind up anywhere from third to seventh.

Three teams are locked into top four (double-bye) status: Florida State, Virginia, and Virginia Tech. Joining them in the top four will either be Louisville or Georgia Tech, depending on how Louisville does against Virginia on Saturday.

Clemson, Syracuse, and North Carolina are all locked into a seed somewhere in the range that receives a single bye in the ACC Tournament (teams five through nine). Joining those three will be either Louisville or Georgia Tech (whichever doesn't get the double-bye) and either Duke or North Carolina State, depending on how Duke does against North Carolina on Saturday.

The bottom six teams (teams 10 through 15) will start with the first round on Tuesday. Guaranteed to be in this group are Pittsburg, Notre Dame, Miami, Wake Forest, and Boston College. Joining this group of five will either be Duke or North Carolina State.

Hopefully, this year, the ACC (and the other conferences), will be able to complete their conference tournaments.

Eight of the 15 ACC teams will be in action on Saturday to round out the regular season. Here's the schedule:

Weekend ACC Games

*all times Eastern and PM

Saturday, March 6

(11) Florida State at Notre Dame | 12:00 | ESPN2

Pittsburgh at Clemson | 12:00 | ACC Network Extra

(21) Virginia at Louisville | 4:00 | ESPN2

Duke at North Carolina | 6:00 | ESPN

(22) Virginia Tech at NC State | CANCELED

ACC Standings (as of games through 3/5/21)

*finished regular season

(#11) Florida State (11-3) (#21) Virginia (12-4) *(#22) Virginia Tech (9-4) Louisville (8-4) *Georgia Tech (11-6) Clemson (9-6) North Carolina (9-6) *Syracuse (9-7) Duke (9-8) *North Carolina State (9-8) Pittsburgh (6-9) Notre Dame (6-11) *Miami (4-15) *Wake Forest (3-15) *Boston College (2-11)

