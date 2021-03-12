ACC Tournament Live Blog: UNC vs. Virginia Tech

North Carolina and Virginia Tech meet in the ACC Tournament Quarterfinals on Thursday. The No. 6 seed Tar Heels pounded Notre Dame on Wednesday night to earn a spot in the game, while No. 3 Virginia Tech got a double-bye into Thursday’s round.

The game was originally scheduled to tip off at 9:00 or 30 minutes after the Duke-Florida State Quarterfinal ended, whichever came first. That lead-in game was cancelled, however, when the Blue Devils had a positive COVID test. So the Carolina-Tech game got moved up to an 8:30 tip. The winner will face Florida State, who now has a triple-bye into the Semifinals.

It’s the latest schedule alteration caused by the pandemic. COVID testing and tracing also explains why this will be the first time the Hokies and Heels meet this season. Their regular season matchup was postponed, then cancelled, when Virginia Tech had two midseason interruptions in their schedule. The most recent ends with Thursday’s game. Tech last played on Feb. 27. The Hokies were blown out by Georgia Tech the first time they returned from a hiatus. Tech hopes that it learned from that experience and will not suffer from rust against the Heels.

Tech will be without guard Jalen Cone, who has been out since early February with an ankle injury. He’s averaged 9.2 ppg for the Hokies this season.

Carolina is still unsure of the status of big man Garrison Brooks. The senior was a late scratch for Wednesday’s game after hurting his ankle against Duke on Saturday. He’ll be a game-time decision for the Heels.

The officiating crew of Ron Groover, Lee Cassell and Brian Dorsey will work the game.

Garrison Brooks was at the free throw line, shooting with the rest of the team. Now he's beyond the arc, putting up threes. We'll see if he comes back out for the pregame layup line.

Update: Brooks is in the layup line, and showing off his moves

Brooks is starting, along with Black, Love, Walton, Bacot.