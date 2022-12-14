Skip to main content
Armando Bacot sets North Carolina basketball record

Armando Bacot sets North Carolina basketball record

The Tar Heel big man continues to dominate during his senior season in Chapel Hill.

In Tuesday's 100-67 win over The Citadel, North Carolina looked like the team everyone hoped to see entering the season: the Tar Heels recorded 24 assists, the bench scored 42 points, and we got biscuits.

While the non-conference victory gave North Carolina their seventh win on the season and second in as many tries, it marked a special occasion for Preseason ACC Player of the Year Armando Bacot.

Bacot, who finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds, passed Billy Cunningham for most double-figure rebound games in UNC basketball history with 62.

Through the season's first 11 games, Bacot has recorded double digit rebounds six times, including in four straight.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

He currently averages a double-double with 16.4 points and 11.3 boards per contest, scoring in double figures in every game this season.

With yet another UNC basketball record broken, Bacot will look to surpass North Carolina and college basketball legends Tyler Hansbrough and Billy Cunningham once again in the Tar Heel record books.

Bacot needs just 106 rebounds to pass Hansbrough and five double-doubles to eclipse Cunningham for the most all-time at UNC.

On pace to set both records, the former five-star recruit is on track to become one of the greatest big men in North Carolina basketball history.

Will Bacot pass Hansbrough and Cunningham to become one of the most decorated players to ever wear a Tar Heel uniform?

In This Article (1)

North Carolina Tar Heels
North Carolina Tar Heels

USATSI_15979450
Football

UNC announces Randy Clements as new offensive line coach

By Asheebo Rojas
USATSI_19618763
Basketball

Takeaways from the Tar Heels' 100-67 win over The Citadel

By Asheebo Rojas
USATSI_19470189
Football

UNC offers brother of current Tar Heel Marcus Allen

By Bryant Baucom
USATSI_19328014
Football

Cedric Gray tabbed as Sporting News All-American

By Bryant Baucom
USATSI_19602917
Basketball

UNC vs The Citadel Preview

By Bryant Baucom
USATSI_19213699
Basketball

North Carolina moves up to No. 7 in latest AP poll

By Asheebo Rojas
USATSI_19572297
Football

Josh Downs named to AP All-America second team

By Asheebo Rojas
USATSI_17966356
Basketball

Eva Hodgson is shining in 2022-23 season

By Asheebo Rojas