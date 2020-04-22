Harrison and Brittany Barnes Donate $40,000 to Families in Need in Sacramento

Harrison Barnes is no stranger to community work. Growing up, his mother instilled in him working hand and hand with those around you for the betterment of your community. Barnes has taken those lessons and carried them with him throughout his career and lead as an example of how impactful you can be off the court just as you are on.

Barnes and his wife, Brittany, are donating $40,000 to fund weekly groceries for disadvantaged families and seniors for the next month. TTheir donation will provide weekly meals to families that are identified by community organizations as susceptible to the country's current climate. The Barnes family has partnered with The Center at Sierra Health Foundation, the Black Child Legacy Campaign (BCLC), and the seven BCLC community partner organizations.

The box provided to families will contain non-perishable foods such as canned goods, rice, pasta, as well as fresh fruits, vegetables, and meats. But the Barnes aren't stopping there; they will also be donating coffee and pastries to physicians and staff working the front lines in the Kaiser Permanente South Sacramento Medical Center's Intensive Care Unit.

"During these uncertain times, we wanted to find a way to serve and be impactful to vulnerable families in our community. My wife and I were privileged to partner with The Center at Sierra Health Foundation and Black Child Legacy Campaign and its trusted partners, who are doing incredible work to ensure families in Sacramento's most underserved communities have food on the table," said Barnes. "We're proud to do a small part in providing more families with food security during these difficult times."

As aforementioned, Barnes has been present in the communities for each professional team he has played for. In 2019, the Barnes family, along with Eagles' Malik Jackson, paid for the funeral of Atatiana Jefferson, a woman who was slain in her home by a Fort Worth, Texas police officer, as she watched her eight-year-old nephew. Barnes contributed to the family because he felt that, 'No one should be shot during a welfare check and wanted to ease the families worry on covering the cost.'

Barnes didn't want the fanfare; he did it because it was the right thing to do.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page.

Also be sure to like us on Twitter: @UNConMaven and Quierra Luck @Quierra_Luck

Please post any comments below!