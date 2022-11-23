Skip to main content
Barnes continues hot stretch in Kings' seventh straight victory

Petre Thomas/USA Today Sports

The former UNC basketball star is continuing a successful NBA career, as the Sacramento Kings find themselves on a seven game winning streak.

Ten years after exiting North Carolina for the NBA Draft, Harrison Barnes is still putting up numbers as a member of the Sacramento Kings.

Averaging 13.5 points and 5.6 rebounds over the season's first 16 games, Barnes has been a big reason for the early season success in Sacramento.

While sitting at 10-6 in the Western Conference, the Kings are currently riding a seven game winning streak.

Over that span, Barnes is pouring in 18.1 points and six rebounds per game, shooting an impressive 59 percent from the field.

He has scored in double figures in six of their seven wins, including a 27-point outing on Sunday and a 26-point performance in Tuesday night's win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

In those two victories, Barnes connected on 15 field goal attempts, made 18 of his 19 free throws, and pulled down 13 rebounds.

Sacramento is currently tied for the No. 3 seed in the West, just half a game back from the top of the conference.

Barnes, along with stars Domantas Sabonis and De'Aaron Fox, have the Kings in winning form, something that has not been present for over a decade and a half.

Although there is still three-fourths of the season remaining, Sacramento seems to be in the best position to make a playoff appearance since their last trip in 2006.

That 16-year drought is the longest in all four major sports, five missed playoffs ahead of the second place New York Jets.

With the longest winning streak in the NBA, the Kings will return to action tonight in a road contest against the Atlanta Hawks.

