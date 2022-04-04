Betting Money on National Championship Game Favors Kansas

Two thirds of money wagered on title game is for Jayhawks to cover

North Carolina will be an underdog for Monday’s National Championship Game against Kansas, and people seem to agree with that, voting for Kansas with their wallets in a big way.

According to Adam Burns, SportsBook Director at BetOnline.ag, betting money is coming in heavy on Kansas.

“Even though Kansas is a really big win for the book on futures as only 3% of the money that came in was on the Jayhawks to win the National Championship, ”Burns said, “tonight is a different story. 66% of the money is on Kansas to cover tonight against UNC. The spread opened at 4 and is now at 4½ points.”

BetOnline also released some prop betting lines for the big game.

The over/under on total points scored is 151.5.

The over/under for points scored by the Jayhawks is 78.5, and for Carolina, it’s 74.5.

The halftime over/under points total cutoffs are 37.5 for Kansas and 34.5 for UNC.

The lines for the player named Most Outstanding Player also seem to be in anticipation of a Kansas win. The top two players on the board are both Jayhawks.

Bookmakers like UNC’s scoring power, however. The top two candidates to be top scorer in tonight’s game—and four of the top five—are Tar Heels.

Some other intriguing prop lines.

Largest Lead in the Game

Over/Under 14½

Will there be overtime?

Yes +800 (8/1)

No -2500 (1/25)

Will Armando Bacot gets 20+ Rebounds

Yes +250 (5/2)

No -400 (1/4)

Most made 3pt FG's

Caleb Love -140 (5/7)

Ochai Agbaji +100 (1/10

Total Players to Foul Out

Over/Under 1½

Total Times Roy Williams Shown?

Over/Under 2½

Note: From tip-off to final buzzer not including halftime.

North Carolina vs Kansas Player Stats

Armando Bacot – Total Points

Over/Under 15.5

Armando Bacot – Total Rebounds

Over/Under 14.5

Brady Manek – Total Points

Over/Under 16.5

Brady Manek – Total Rebounds

Over/Under 6.5

Caleb Love– Total Points

Over/Under 17.5

RJ Davis – Total Points

Over/Under 14.5

Leaky Black– Total Points

Over/Under 6.5