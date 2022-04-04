Betting Money on National Championship Game Favors Kansas
North Carolina will be an underdog for Monday’s National Championship Game against Kansas, and people seem to agree with that, voting for Kansas with their wallets in a big way.
According to Adam Burns, SportsBook Director at BetOnline.ag, betting money is coming in heavy on Kansas.
“Even though Kansas is a really big win for the book on futures as only 3% of the money that came in was on the Jayhawks to win the National Championship, ”Burns said, “tonight is a different story. 66% of the money is on Kansas to cover tonight against UNC. The spread opened at 4 and is now at 4½ points.”
BetOnline also released some prop betting lines for the big game.
The over/under on total points scored is 151.5.
The over/under for points scored by the Jayhawks is 78.5, and for Carolina, it’s 74.5.
The halftime over/under points total cutoffs are 37.5 for Kansas and 34.5 for UNC.
The lines for the player named Most Outstanding Player also seem to be in anticipation of a Kansas win. The top two players on the board are both Jayhawks.
Bookmakers like UNC’s scoring power, however. The top two candidates to be top scorer in tonight’s game—and four of the top five—are Tar Heels.
Some other intriguing prop lines.
Largest Lead in the Game
Over/Under 14½
Will there be overtime?
Yes +800 (8/1)
No -2500 (1/25)
Will Armando Bacot gets 20+ Rebounds
Yes +250 (5/2)
No -400 (1/4)
Most made 3pt FG's
Caleb Love -140 (5/7)
Ochai Agbaji +100 (1/10
Total Players to Foul Out
Over/Under 1½
Total Times Roy Williams Shown?
Over/Under 2½
Note: From tip-off to final buzzer not including halftime.
North Carolina vs Kansas Player Stats
Armando Bacot – Total Points
Over/Under 15.5
Armando Bacot – Total Rebounds
Over/Under 14.5
Brady Manek – Total Points
Over/Under 16.5
Brady Manek – Total Rebounds
Over/Under 6.5
Caleb Love– Total Points
Over/Under 17.5
RJ Davis – Total Points
Over/Under 14.5
Leaky Black– Total Points
Over/Under 6.5