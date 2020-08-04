Former Tar Heel Brandon Huffman Eligible to Play this Season for Jacksonville State University

In April, the sixth transfer in 17 years announced his departure from North Carolina. Byron Huffman, former Tar Heel Brandon Huffman's father, advertised that his son would be joining Jacksonville State University for his final year of college.

The Goldsboro native has played in 14 games this season out of the 70 in his career. During that time, he has averaged 1.4 points, 1.1 rebounds, 58% shooting, and 3.4 minutes per game.

Coach Roy Williams made a statement regarding his transfer,

"This is only our sixth transfer in 17 years, but it is always sad to see a situation where a young man leaves the program," Williams said. "At the same time, I am always aware that being in another environment might work out better for a player, so I understand."

"Brandon is a fantastic young man who has helped our basketball program the past three years. I wish him nothing but the best. I have told Brandon and his father that I will do anything I can to help them choose the right school and program for him, and I will be there to support Brandon for the rest of his life."

Huffman's move to another school came when he knew he wouldn't receive the playing time and development he deserved, especially with a star-studded incoming freshman class. But his departure from UNC wasn't on a sour note. In an interview, Huffman wished the Tar Heels the best,

"He wants me in a place where I feel comfortable. I wish him and the guys the best moving forward. I know (this past year) was a rough year. I'm looking forward to seeing them make it right and what this new class will do moving forward. It's a big class with a lot of guys. I'm thankful to the coaches and staff for the opportunities they gave me. No hard feelings at all."

Jeff Goodman announced on Twitter Monday evening that Jacksonville State University received a wavier, and Brandon Huffman will be able to play this season.

Stay with AllTarHeels for all your Tar Heel sports updates.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking “Follow” on the top right hand corner of the page.

Follow us on Twitter: @SI_Heels | @Quierra_Luck

Please post any comments below!