AllTarHeels
Top Stories
Basketball
Football
Other Sports

Former Tar Heel Brandon Huffman Eligible to Play this Season for Jacksonville State University

Quierra Luck

In April, the sixth transfer in 17 years announced his departure from North Carolina. Byron Huffman, former Tar Heel Brandon Huffman's father, advertised that his son would be joining Jacksonville State University for his final year of college.

The Goldsboro native has played in 14 games this season out of the 70 in his career. During that time, he has averaged 1.4 points, 1.1 rebounds, 58% shooting, and 3.4 minutes per game.

Coach Roy Williams made a statement regarding his transfer,

"This is only our sixth transfer in 17 years, but it is always sad to see a situation where a young man leaves the program," Williams said. "At the same time, I am always aware that being in another environment might work out better for a player, so I understand."

"Brandon is a fantastic young man who has helped our basketball program the past three years. I wish him nothing but the best. I have told Brandon and his father that I will do anything I can to help them choose the right school and program for him, and I will be there to support Brandon for the rest of his life."

Huffman's move to another school came when he knew he wouldn't receive the playing time and development he deserved, especially with a star-studded incoming freshman class. But his departure from UNC wasn't on a sour note. In an interview, Huffman wished the Tar Heels the best,

"He wants me in a place where I feel comfortable. I wish him and the guys the best moving forward. I know (this past year) was a rough year. I'm looking forward to seeing them make it right and what this new class will do moving forward. It's a big class with a lot of guys. I'm thankful to the coaches and staff for the opportunities they gave me. No hard feelings at all."

Jeff Goodman announced on Twitter Monday evening that Jacksonville State University received a wavier, and Brandon Huffman will be able to play this season.

Stay with AllTarHeels for all your Tar Heel sports updates.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking “Follow” on the top right hand corner of the page.

Follow us on Twitter: @SI_Heels | @Quierra_Luck

Please post any comments below!

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Three-Star Jared Wilson Flips to UGA; Decommits from UNC

Monday evening, Jared Wilson announced his decision to flip back to Georgia after committing to North Carolina in April.

Quierra Luck

MLB Tar Heels Update (8/5/20)

Here's your weekly update on how Tar Heel alums are faring in MLB.

isaacschade

by

Quierra Luck

Rise of Cam Johnson, 'He's Not The Same Player'

After an explosive night against the Dallas Mavericks, former Tar Heel Cam Johnson records his first career double-double.

Quierra Luck

by

Jonah Lossiah

NBA is Back: How are Tar Heels Doing in the Bubble?

After a full weekend of restart for the NBA, let's take a look at how former Tar Heels fared.

Quierra Luck

What You Missed Last Week: Tar Heel Updates

Had a busy week? Let's update you on everything you missed! Check out last week's top 10 articles surrounding incoming football prospects, award watch lists, and Roy Williams birthday.

Quierra Luck

Happy Birthday, Roy Williams

A small thank you to UNC basketball coach, Roy Williams.

Quierra Luck

by

Quierra Luck

Gameplanning Without a Schedule

Most of the opponents have been set for UNC's 2020 football schedule, but there are still no dates for those games. What does that means for Mack Brown and staff?

Jonah Lossiah

by

Quierra Luck

UNC Basketball: Harrison Ingram Cuts List to Six

Class of 2021 five-star Small Forward includes UNC in his top six.

isaacschade

by

Quierra Luck

Harrison Barnes, "Wife and Mother Overcoming COVID-19"

Former Tar Heel Harrison Barnes used a personal story to show the seriousness of COVID-19.

Quierra Luck

by

Quierra Luck

Mack Brown on College Football Bubble and If They Can Follow the NBA

Can the NBA's example of a bubble be followed in college athletics? North Carolina football head coach Mack Brown thinks it's easier said than done.

Quierra Luck

by

MatthewMcGavic