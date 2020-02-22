Update 2:40pm: Garrison Brooks (illness) and Justin Pierce (sprained ankle) will not play.

Senior guard, Brandon Robinson, can't seem to catch a break this year. Whether he's fighting off injuries or trying to lead a team to win, adversity appears to stop him at every point. Luckily for UNC fans, Robinson hasn't given up.

Heading into game 27 against Louisville, Brandon Robinson spoke to reporters about team chemistry and what it was like playing with freshman guard, Cole Anthony. Anthony and Robinson haven't seen the floor together much this season due to both being out for injuries; the duo has only played seven games this season. Both players are among the eight Tar Heels who have combined to miss 85 games due to injury so far this season. Those 85 games are the most in a season by scholarship players in the Roy Williams era.

The guard expressed what the process has been for getting his groove back,

"It feels alright. I've still got to work to keep getting it better. And still got to make sure I stay on top of it. Just because I am playing in games doesn't mean it's all the way 100 percent. I've got to keep doing the proper rehab, icing, and still working on getting my strength back.

"Every day before I get on the court, I got to do something to warm up. I can't just go out there and play no more."

With the recent injury updates, Robinson will have to the impossible and muster up the strength to even be half of what UNC needs to pull the upset against the Cardinals.