Does Fan Support Really Matter? Brandon Robinson Sees The True Fans

It means more when we lose.

Something for fans to think about the next time they tweet, write a comment, or bold enough to yell it at games. Playing in Carolina blue is not an easy task; the school is rich with history from star players such as Michael Jordan to Hall of Fame coaches like Dean Smith and countless appearances in post-season runs. But what happens when the team doesn't perform to fan standards? A team that wasn't expecting to be suffering from injuries but a team that's looking for the same thing you are, just one win.

Carolina fans are spoiled. Let's get down to the core, admittedly it's a great problem to have, but what happens when the clout starts reaching the ears of players? Many fans and critics have faulted Coach Williams for the harshness of his post-game interviews, but can fans be at fault too? Throughout the telecast, one can hear an analyst say, "This isn't your typical Roy Williams team" or "Even at their best, none of these players would even be in rotation on a good Roy Williams team." or they get on social media and search their names and see various harsh opinions from fan accounts. It has to be exhausting.

Brandon Robinson touched on fan support and what it means to have former players backing the team through a tough season.

"It's great to hear former players still believe in us and knowing that we still have people supporting us and having our back, especially former players. Guys that have been here and put that jersey on. There have been fans that are supporting, true fans supporting us."

Robinson proceeded to go into detail about seeing one fan in particular who was standing outside with his kids at 1 am waiting for the team to arrive - those are the things they need to see. It's a tough season, something we all know. It's a season they won't forget (or history books), but the one thing fans can do for the seniors and kids who probably won't see much playing time after the ACC tournament is unwavering support from a fanbase who continued to believe. Coach Williams says he does not coach "miracles," but he does coach, "let's get better today."

They're still fighting, as should fans.