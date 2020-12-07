UNC Basketball Injury Update: Garrison Brooks Healing from Ankle Injury

Roy Williams confirmed senior Garrison Brooks sustained an ankle injury during the Maui Invitational Championship game against Texas.

"Against Texas, he was the guy that stepped up and tried to make big plays for us, and it was just unfortunate that he sprained his ankle; He hasn't practiced since then. We haven't done full court. The first day he did absolutely nothing."

With an offensive that flows from point guard to big, Brooks was needed every game in the previous season. His numbers grew significantly as a sophomore averaging 7.9 points and 5.6 rebounds; His junior year, doubling productivity by averaging 16.8 points, 17 steals, 16 blocks, and 8.5 rebounds. This season is no different; The expectations grew after being voted ACC Preseason Player of the Year.

Since the start of the season, Brooks is shooting 44% from the field while averaging 12.3 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.

With Brooks possibly out of the lineup, Williams has a couple of possibilities on how to start the game:

Leaky Black is more than capable at pushing the '4' position allowing the Heels to start with a three guard combo with Caleb Love, RJ Davis, and Andrew Platek.

Walker Kessler and Day'ron Sharpe could both start pushing for a stretch "5" position, something Kessler specifically capable of.

However the lineup, Iowa presents a huge and progressive threat down in the paint in Luka Garza, a 6-foot-11 center,

"It will be a load for our young big guys to try to guard a big guy who's really skilled, very well experienced in playing and doing those kind of things. Fran does a great job with his team, and they've got a lot of weapons, but there's no question that Garza, you've got to try to cut down his percentage first."

North Carolina faces Iowa Tuesday night for the B1G Ten/ACC Challenge on ESPN at 7:30 pm.

