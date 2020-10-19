UNC Basketball Recruiting: FSU Decommit Bryce McGowens Reveals Top 5; Eliminates Tar Heels

Just 11 days after decomitting from Florida State, class of 2021 shooting guard Bryce McGowens has announced the five schools from which he will choose. Prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, McGowens announced his commitment to the Seminoles on February 8. While the specifics of his October 8 decommitment were not made public, the uncertainty created by the pandemic likely played a role.

Interestingly, McGowens has chosen to keep Florida State in the mix as one of his five finalists. Recruits who wish to keep their original school in their consideration will typically “re-open their commitment” rather than “decomitting”. Given that verbiage, it’s curious that the Seminoles made the final cut.

The Noles are the only ACC team on the list. They are joined by two SEC schools (Georgia and LSU) and two Big Ten schools (Michigan and Nebraska).

Even without McGowens, the Seminoles currently have the top-ranked class in 2021, according to 247Sports. As for his four other remaining suitors, Michigan is currently seventh, LSU is 11th, Nebraska is 67th, and Georgia is not ranked.

McGowens is a 6’5”, 175-pound shooting guard from South Carolina. He attends Legacy Early College High School in Greenville and ranks 25 nationally, third at shooting guard, and number one overall player in South Carolina in the 247Sports Composite rankings. There is already an ACC family connection in the McGowens family; his brother Trey is a guard for Pittsburgh.

The Tar Heels were included as part of a laundry list of schools that reached out to McGowens following his FSU decomittment. Coach Williams had not yet extended a scholarship offer, and we don’t publicly know the extent of the conversation.

Highlights

Since the Tar Heels have been eliminated, this will be the last update on Bryce McGowens. Stay with AllTarHeels for all your recruiting information.

