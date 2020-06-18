AllTarHeels
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

UNC Basketball: "Junior Day" Part 1 - Caleb Houstan

isaacschade

Young men and women all over the country start shooting basketballs at Little Tikes basketball hoops at a young age. They pretend to make a buzzer-beating shot to win March Madness or the NBA Finals.

For a very fortunate minority of those dreamers, somewhere between Little Tikes and the NBA Finals, they have the chance to take the first steps toward choosing a school at which they will play college basketball.

For the class of 2022, one of those steps took place this past Monday. June 15 marked the first day college coaches could make direct contact with the rising class of high school juniors. Coaches want to be the first one to make contact, right at midnight, in hopes of getting any slight edge in the recruiting battle.

Roy Williams certainly took advantage of the opportunity to check in directly with several desired targets. In a three-part series, we will take highlight three of those players. Today, we start with Caleb Houstan.

Caleb Houstan (OFFERED)

Houston is a 6-foot-7, 190-pound small forward who plays for Montverde Academy (FL), one of the current elite high school programs in the country, and the alma mater of Tar Heel commit Day'Ron Sharpe. He is originally from Mississauga, Canada, the home of recent notable players such as Duke's RJ Barrett and Oregon's Dillon Brooks. Carolina offered the five-star a scholarship back in January, showing the sophomore that Roy Williams means business.

Houston ranks seventh in the 247 Sports Composite rankings, second at his position, and second in the state of Florida. In addition to UNC, he holds offers from a host of top schools, including Arizona, Arkansas, Maryland, Michigan, Oregon, Seton Hall, Tennessee, Texas, Texas Tech, and Virginia.

Outside of Nassir Little, Carolina has whiffed on major wing targets in recent times. Bringing in a player of Houstan’s caliber, who can score at every level, would be a major victory for Coach Williams and the Heels.

Stay right here with All Tar Heels for the latest news on Caleb Houstan as his recruitment continues on.

Next player up: Jaden Bradley.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking “Follow” on the top right hand corner of the page.

Send Isaac Schade an email to talk more about this article.

Follow us on Twitter: @SI_Heels | @isaacschade

Please post any comments below!

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Exclusive: Rashad McCants, "I Blindsided My Teammates"

In an exclusive interview, Rashad McCants sits down with Quierra Luck and reveals the next step in mending his relationship with North Carolina.

Quierra Luck

by

LOGICMASTER

On the Board - June 18th Edition

There have been several commitments over the last month and plenty of motion on the recruiting trial. Despite battling with the best programs in the country, the Tar Heels are maintaining their momentum in the 2021 class.

Jonah Lossiah

NCAA Approves Football Summer and Preseason Model

The Division I Council approved a model for football summer athletic activities and preseason practice.

Quierra Luck

NCAA Approves Summer Athletics for Men's and Women's Basketball

Wednesday, the Division I Council of the NCAA met virtually and approved summer activities for men's and women's basketball.

Quierra Luck

Podcast: David Noel and Jawad Williams Share Experiences in Being Black in America

David Noel III and Jawad Williams discuss their take on protests, education and being black in America.

Quierra Luck

Jawad Williams on Becoming a Children's Book Author

In an exclusive interview, Jawad Williams discuss venturing into the world of authorship through penning the worldly adventures of his kids.

Quierra Luck

VINSANITY: ACCN to Celebrate Vince Carter's Basketball Career and Retirement

The ACC Network will celebrate Carter's basketball career and retirement with a five-game marathon, June 20th.

Quierra Luck

UNC Basketball: 2019-20 Stats in Review - Points Per Game

A look back at points per game averages for the 2019-20 Tar Heels

isaacschade

Tar Heels Dominate the NBA Top 100 Career Scoring List

A tweet about Vince Carter inspired a deep dive into the NBA's Top 100 Career Scoring List

isaacschade

by

isaacschade

Former Tar Heel Danny Green Proposes to Girlfriend, Bali Bashen

Former Tar Heel and current LA Laker, Danny Green, proposed to his girlfriend of five years, Bali Bashen, Sunday afternoon

Quierra Luck