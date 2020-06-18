UNC Basketball: "Junior Day" Part 1 - Caleb Houstan

Young men and women all over the country start shooting basketballs at Little Tikes basketball hoops at a young age. They pretend to make a buzzer-beating shot to win March Madness or the NBA Finals.

For a very fortunate minority of those dreamers, somewhere between Little Tikes and the NBA Finals, they have the chance to take the first steps toward choosing a school at which they will play college basketball.

For the class of 2022, one of those steps took place this past Monday. June 15 marked the first day college coaches could make direct contact with the rising class of high school juniors. Coaches want to be the first one to make contact, right at midnight, in hopes of getting any slight edge in the recruiting battle.

Roy Williams certainly took advantage of the opportunity to check in directly with several desired targets. In a three-part series, we will take highlight three of those players. Today, we start with Caleb Houstan.

Caleb Houstan (OFFERED)

Houston is a 6-foot-7, 190-pound small forward who plays for Montverde Academy (FL), one of the current elite high school programs in the country, and the alma mater of Tar Heel commit Day'Ron Sharpe. He is originally from Mississauga, Canada, the home of recent notable players such as Duke's RJ Barrett and Oregon's Dillon Brooks. Carolina offered the five-star a scholarship back in January, showing the sophomore that Roy Williams means business.

Houston ranks seventh in the 247 Sports Composite rankings, second at his position, and second in the state of Florida. In addition to UNC, he holds offers from a host of top schools, including Arizona, Arkansas, Maryland, Michigan, Oregon, Seton Hall, Tennessee, Texas, Texas Tech, and Virginia.

Outside of Nassir Little, Carolina has whiffed on major wing targets in recent times. Bringing in a player of Houstan’s caliber, who can score at every level, would be a major victory for Coach Williams and the Heels.

Stay right here with All Tar Heels for the latest news on Caleb Houstan as his recruitment continues on.

Next player up: Jaden Bradley.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking “Follow” on the top right hand corner of the page.

Send Isaac Schade an email to talk more about this article.

Follow us on Twitter: @SI_Heels | @isaacschade

Please post any comments below!