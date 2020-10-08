SI.com
UNC Basketball Recruiting: Caleb Houstan Eliminates Tar Heels

Class of 2021 small forward Caleb Houstan released a list of his remaining four schools on Wednesday via social media. Unfortunately, North Carolina was not included in that list. Two of UNC’s primary ACC opponents, however, are still involved.

The schools that Houstan will ultimately choose between are Alabama, Duke, Michigan, and Virginia.

Houstan is a 6-foot-7, 190-pound small forward who plays for Montverde Academy (FL), one of the current elite high school programs in the country. While he plays for Montverde, Houstan’s hometown is Mississauga, Canada. Other well-known basketball players from Mississauga include R.J. Barrett (Duke / New York Knicks) and Dillon Brooks (Oregon / Memphis Grizzlies).

Initially a class of 2022 prospect, on July 17, Houstan announced a reclassification to the class of 2021. As part of the class of 2022, he was ranked seventh in the 247Sports Composite rankings and with the reclassification only fell one spot to eighth in the class of 2021. He is the second-ranked small forward in the class and the number one player in Florida.

Jerry Meyer, Director of Basketball Scouting for 247Sports, evaluated Houstan on September 30:

“Has good size as a combo forward with shooting range. Not overly athletic, but plays with strength and has body control. Dangerous three-point shooter. Finishes well inside the arc. Is composed with the basketball. Solid handler and passer. Strong rebounder. Comes up with points off the glass. Positional defender with versatility defensively.”

Meyer’s projection for Houstan is an eventual first round draft pick with a comparison to Marcus Morris.

Best of luck to Caleb Houstan and his family as they continue to make plans for his college future.

