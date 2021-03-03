BasketballFootballOther SportsSI.com
What's Next for Caleb Love? Getting This Team a Win

As the season ends on Saturday night against in-state rival Duke, freshman Caleb Love feels responsible for stepping up for his team and winning.
North Carolina's freshmen have been a focus of conversation in determining their inconsistency on the court. Game after game, trying to pinpoint one detail of correction becomes difficult as Coach Roy Williams becomes stunned and almost repetitive in why his team can't compete the full 40 minutes.

After a two-point loss to Syracuse Monday night, freshman point guard Caleb Love offered a declaration of what his team needs to do to close out the season. Winning against Duke would provide them better seeding in the ACC Tournament and confidence heading into post-season play.

Love didn't shy away from his own responsibility in making sure his team is competitive Saturday night,

"For our team, I just want to win. We need to get this last one versus Duke and then go on to the ACC tournament with our heads high and ready to play because from now on, it's win or go home," Love said. "I just think that we have to compete at all times and from start to finish; not be just a first or second half team. We got to put 40 minutes together and compete."

And for himself?

"I just want to be that great leader for this team and do whatever I have to do to get this team wins."

The Tar Heels face a desperate Blue Devil team Saturday night at home. The Heels will have fans in the building to intensify the meeting and a possible sweep of the Devils for the season.

