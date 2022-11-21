Caleb Love listed in latest NBA Mock Draft

North Carolina impressed in their fourth straight victory to begin the season, knocking off James Madison 80-64 on Sunday.

The second best offense in college basketball was held to 41 points below their average, as the Tar Heels eclipsed the 80-point mark for the second time this year.

Assisting the No. 1 ranked team was point guard Caleb Love, who was impactful with five rebounds, three assists, and a steal to go along with nine points.

Love has scored 20 points or more twice in the early going and averages 17.8 points per game.

After leading North Carolina to the National Championship Game and returning for a junior season, the former five-star guard is appearing on NBA Mock Draft boards.

Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo has Love tabbed as a second round pick, heading to Charlotte with the 55th selection in the draft.

The potential for Love is that of one of the best guards in all of college basketball, but his Achilles' heel is his consistency.

As a shot-heavy point guard, Love has struggled to find success from beyond the arc for an extended period of time.

His performances against UCLA and Duke in the NCAA Tournament show his ability, but carrying that over from game to game is the issue.

While he is shooting an impressive 63 percent from two-point range, Love is converting on just 18 percent of his shots from three.

A combination of poor shot selection and lack of execution can be to blame, but their should be optimism that his shooting averages will return to normal.

Focusing more on facilitating and letting a portion of his shots come naturally in the offense can help Love not only improve his numbers, but also improve his draft stock.

If he were to hear his name called in the 2023 NBA Draft, he would be the first Tar Heel draft pick since Day'Ron Sharpe was selected with the 29th pick of the 2021 draft.

Love will look to continue the strong start for North Carolina on Thursday, when they play Portland in the first of three games in the Phil Knight Invitational.