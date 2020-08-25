Former Tar Heels Rasheed Wallace, Jeff McInnis Join Stephen Jackson For 'Call to Action' Initiative in Charlotte

When you ask someone about the impact of Dean Smith on their life, they immediately talk about the humility and humanity that was embedded in each of his players. No matter what, Smith was dedicated to doing the right thing and teaching those under him to mirror those actions.

Two of Smith's former players were seen in Charlotte being a leading example of those teachings and fighting for human rights.

Rasheed Wallace teamed up with former NBA star and Charlotte Bobcat Stephen Jackson and former Tar Heel Jeff McInnis in Charlotte last week to provide food and personal items to Tent City in conjunction with The Q Connect; the area is in Uptown Charlotte, along North Tryon Rd.

'Tent City' is a place for those who have no where else to go. Often, the area fills up with those who have been turned away from shelters due to over capacity.

Jackson made a powerful speech,

"I was put in this position when my brother was murdered for the world to see; something I would happily give back to not be in this position but God put me in this position. 18 countries and 50 states are all protesting for the same thing, for love. For all us to stand together. For black people to get treated like human beings"

The trio wore shirts that said "My color is not a crime"

McInnis, Wallace and Jackson led a Call to Action initiative for Americans to unite for peace at West Charlotte High and was joined by Charlotte Mayory, Vi Lyles. Thereafter they led a group through West Charlotte for a peaceful march.

This is the second march led by Jackson and Wallace. They ere recently in Flint, Michigan in July passing out water and supplies to residents.

At North Carolina, Wallace played in 69 games averaging 13 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.3 blocks, and .6 steals. Along with teammate and close friend, Jerry Stackhouse, Wallace led the Tar Heels to 1995 Final Four but lost to Oklahoma State. He was named to ACC All-Freshmen in 1994, First-Team All-ACC, and Consensus Second-Team All-American in 1995. With national recognition, North Carolina honored his jersey by hanging "30" in the rafters. Wallace is currently serving as a high school basketball coach in Durham, N.C. at Jordan High School.

McInnis played at Carolina from 1993-1996, where he scored 1,128 career points. He was alongside Wallace and Jerry Stackhouse, who led the Heels to the Final Four in 1995. He entered the 1996 NBA Draft and was selected by the Denver Nuggets. McInnis played 12 years in the NBA. The North Carolina native is currently a head coach at Combine Academy.

It seems like Dean's boys are doing alright.

Stay with AllTarHeels for all your Tar Heel sports updates.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking “Follow” on the top right hand corner of the page.

Follow us on Twitter: @SI_Heels | @Quierra_Luck

Please post any comments below!