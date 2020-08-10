Cameron Johnson Fastest Player to 100 Threes in Suns History

Maybe taking Cam Johnson 11 overall in the 2019 NBA Draft wasn’t that crazy after all.

Sure, it was unexpected.

Sure, nobody had Johnson that high in mock drafts.

Sure, Coby White’s surprise reaction was one of the highlights of the whole draft (in fact, it never hurts to watch it again):

But the Suns liked what they saw:

The best pure shooter in the draft who also just happened to be 6-foot-8.

So they pulled the trigger.

Today, the Suns stand alone as the only undefeated team in the NBA bubble (5-0). And would you like to make a wild who’s played a major factor in that winning streak?

That’s right. Cam Johnson.

Johnson has started all five of the Suns’ games in the bubble.

He’s led the team in minutes in three of those five.

He’s recorded his first two career double-doubles.

He was the Suns’ leading rebounder in both of those double-double games.

But none of those achievements is Johnson’s biggest accomplishment in his rookie season. That milestone occurred in the first of half of Phoenix’s win over Miami on Saturday when Johnson added his name to the Suns' record book. He became the fastest player in franchise history to make 100 threes.

It took the Tar Heel alum just 54 games to bury 100 threes. If you’re keeping track, that’s an average of 1.85 made threes per game. In the bubble, he’s increased the number to averaging two made threes per game and shooting exactly 50 percent from the field (24-48).

The Suns previous fastest too 100 made threes was 72 games, set by Wesley Person. Johnson surpassed that target by 18 games.

The rookie from Moon Township, PA hit his single-game NBA high in the Suns’ final match-up before the COVID-19 suspension took effect. He buried five threes in a 123-114 loss to the Raptors back on March 3.

If Cam Johnson can keep shooting like this (along with continuing to round out the rest of his game), this will be just the first of many times he is lauded for etching his name into the Suns’ record book.

Stay tuned for more on Cam and the rest of the Tar Heels still playing in the NBA restart.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking “Follow” on the top right hand corner of the page.

Send Isaac Schade an email to talk more about this article.

Follow us on Twitter: @SI_Heels | @isaacschade

Please post any comments below!