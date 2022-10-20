Skip to main content
Cam Johnson top performer amongst former Tar Heels in NBA opening slate

Suns' starting forward Cam Johnson was the most productive former Tar Heel in his team's 107-105 comeback win over the Mavericks.

Nine former Tar Heels took the floor in the NBA's full slate of opening games on Wednesday. 

In his first opening night start, Suns' starting forward Cam Johnson was the most productive of them all. In his team's 107-105 comeback win over the Mavericks, Johnson scored 15 points in 27 minutes, shooting 6-13 from the field and 50% from three. 

Entering the second half, Phoenix trailed Dallas 62-45, and they cut the lead to only five by the end of the third quarter. Johnson scored eight points in the half, including two three-pointers. The second three brought the Suns within 11 midway through the third. 

Johnson left the game early in the fourth quarter with cramps. After falling on a jump shot, Johnson appeared to have discomfort in his right leg on the ensuing defensive possession and exited with a limp. 

The 6'8 forward is coming off a sprained right thumb he suffered in an Oct. 5 preseason game against the Lakers. That injury sat him down until opening night. 

Johnson said he would be good to play in the Suns' next game against the Trail Blazers on Friday night. 

